St Edmund’s hotshots set to smash expectations

ACES: St Edmund’s College students Connor Kennedy, 17 and Ben Naish, 14, will strive to shoot the 1st IV up the AIC rankings this season. Picture: Cordell Richardson

THE St Edmund’s College 1st IV will look to climb the standings in the elite AIC Tennis competition this season.

Showing outstanding sportsmanship and admirable determination, the 1st IV battled through last year gallantly but without luck.

Returning for another campaign in the apex outfit, senior student Connor Kennedy will draw on lessons of the past.

Taking confidence from the manner in which his team equipped itself in the highly competitive league last season despite emerging winless, he said the squad would endeavour to build progressively and learn consistently as it targeted an improved overall position this year.

“It should be good actually,” he said.

“Just getting amongst it with the boys, having a good time, trying to be competitive all the time and being enthusiastic, and not letting the score be the determination of anything, and just having fun really. I’m just happy it’s on.”

Kennedy, who has been part of the school’s tennis program for four years, always looked up to the firsts before cracking the top flight and he will look to honour those to have come before him with his efforts on court.

“They (the firsts) are always there to help and encourage,” he said.

“They are the big team. You always want to be there.

“It has always been a goal.”

Fulfilling a long-term ambition of their own, Ben Naish and Barry Pillado are set to join Kennedy in the awesome foursome, with the final member yet to be announced.

Due to the space between players and its non-contact nature, tennis was one of the few sports which the government allowed to continue under strict social distancing guidelines through much of the coronavirus shutdown period.

While players preparations have undoubtedly still been disrupted, they have been able to maintain some touch.

“I’ve been able to do bits and pieces,” Kennedy said.

“I was stuck inside a fair bit, so I didn’t get to train that much and I can probably say that for the majority of the team.”

Instead of the typical round robin format, AIC Tennis will split into two pools of four this season when the competition gets underway next term, with crossover finals to be contested according to rank at the conclusion.

It will be an abbreviated season but Kennedy expects it to be every bit as intense and he is just ecstatic to be getting back outdoors.

“There was doubt about it at the start, so I’m just really happy to actually get out there,” he said.

“Regardless of the shorter season, I’m just happy to get amongst it.

“I’ve based myself on co-curricular most of the time. I try to do well in my academics as well but sport for me, is a big part of my schooling life.”