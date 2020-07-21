St Edmund’s College reveals leading 2020 sport stars

AFTER such a positive start from St Edmund’s College basketball and tennis teams, Director of Sport Max Luxton was optimistic about the weeks ahead.

St Edmund’s basketball firsts beat Marist College Ashgrove 58-48 as the College’s top tennis combination won six matches to two in the opening round of AIC (Associated Independent Colleges) competition.

“We had a whole series of wins in the basketball,’’ Luxton said.

“It was a tough day for our tennis players but the highlight was our firsts.’’

That was a promising way for St Eddies to launch AIC sport after such a long shutdown of school competition due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In his fourth year as director of sport, Luxton said it was fantastic seeing all the St Eddies students out enjoying their healthy sport.

“Particularly this year, it’s good to see the kids get back out on the courts or the fields,’’ he said. “They have been kind of cooped up for a while now.

“We’ve even seen just at our break times, the amount of boys that are out on ovals and courts running around. Getting involved with physical activities has been really good.

“With the two firsts teams winning on Saturday, that’s a really good start to rebooting sport.’’

Under the condensed playing conditions this term, the eight AIC basketball and tennis schools will play over four weeks in pools of two with crossover finals after that.

Exciting prospect Merrick Small and another year 12 student Benecio Hortle are co-captaining the St Edmund’s basketball team.

Luxton has been encouraged by the steady growth of the sport at St Eddies.

“Basketball has really come along in probably the last three to four years,’’ Luxton said.

“What we’ve seen is a steady growth of the amount of basketball teams we have, to the point we’ve grown to 22 teams this year, which is probably the most we’ve ever had.’’

Barry Pillado is captaining the St Eddies tennis team.

Team number one Connor Kennedy set up the latest victory.

About 50 students are involved with the tennis.

“Our tennis guys have been working really hard now for a few weeks,’’ Luxton said.

The term 3 AIC sports to follow will be rugby union and soccer.

As St Edmund’s students step up their term 3 commitments, check out some of the leading achievers below in the QT’s Shining Stars series featuring top schools around the region.

Dylan McAteer

Dylan McAteer. Age: 17. Grade: 12.

Sport: Cricket.

Major sporting achievements: Playing for Queensland and being captain of the St Edmund’s First XI cricket team.

Why enjoy sport: I fell in love with cricket when I was younger. I wasn’t very good and I didn’t like how all the other kids were better than me so that gave me extra drive to keep getting better. I love the game as every game of cricket is different and it takes a lot of skill to be the best.

How the College has assisted your development: The school has always assisted me with my development as in grade 10 and 11 I would have to leave school early to travel into Brisbane for training. The coaching at St Edmunds College is excellent and the coaches always got the best out of me.

Future sporting goals: My dream for a while now has been to be a professional cricket player.

Will Cruice

Will Cruice. Age: 17. Grade: 12.

Sport: AFL.

Major sporting achievements: Over the past 12 months, it is being able to train and play with many former AFL players.

Why enjoy sport: AFL gives me an outlet from school, as well as all the opportunities it has given me.

How the College has assisted your development: By encouraging me to develop my leadership skills by working with the teachers and coaches to lead the AFL team.

Future sporting goals: To play AFL at a high level such as the VFL and ultimately make it onto a professional AFL team.

Patrick Schmidt

Patrick Schmidt. Age: 16. Grade: 11.

Sport: Cricket.

Major sporting achievements: Making the Queensland School Sport under 16 cricket side.

Why enjoy sport: It allows me to get out and play with mates. Cricket really highlights that team element of sport which I really enjoy.

How the College has assisted your development: Throughout my team I have had a variety of coaches at the College. However, one that has really allowed for me to excel is Mr Max Luxton. Mr Luxton has put in hours of time for my improvement. Whether it be early morning net sessions or post school centre wickets, Mr Luxton has played a crucial role in my development as a cricketer.

Future sporting goals: I endeavour to play Brisbane first grade cricket and continue to enjoy playing with my mates.

Jed Lacey

Jed Lacey. Age: 16. Grade: 11.

Sport: Rugby union.

Major sporting achievements: Playing for the Queensland U15 rugby union team and captaining the Met West U15 rugby union team.

Why enjoy sport: Making friends, the passion, the contact of the sport and the culture.

How the College has assisted your development: The school has assisted me in many ways, for example, giving me an opportunity to trial for Met West teams in many sports and letting me play sport for the College.

Future sporting goals: To try to play rugby at the highest level I can and to try to make it to the Super Rugby.

Kerryn Ryan

Kerryn Ryan. Age: 17. Grade: Year 12.

Sport: Athletics.

Major sporting achievements: I was an open team member of St Edmund’s College Athletics team which gained a silver medal at the Australian Nitro Schools Championship in Perth last December.

Why enjoy sport: It is a very competitive sport and it is also an individual sport. This allows me to focus on myself rather than relying on a team to help me succeed.

How the College assisted your development: The school has assisted with my development through trainings, coach’s advice and access to well-conditioned facilities.

Future sporting goals: To improve in athletics and see how far the improvements take me.

Ryan Verrenkamp

Ryan Verrenkamp. Age: 16. Grade: 11.

Sport: Swimming.

Major sporting achievements: A big achievement for me over the past 12 months would be making long course states and Met West for 200m backstroke. I worked really hard in training and in races to make it and I was proud of myself once I made it.

Why enjoy sport: Swimming is a sport that not only keeps you physically healthy but mentally healthy as well. It feels good in the morning and afternoon when I can have some time during training where I can relax and reflex. Swimming with a great group of people also really helps me brighten my day.

How has the College assisted your development: Mr Simon Smith has been my head coach for the past three years. But not only does he coach me in the water, he is also a great mentor outside the pool as well. He is someone that I know I can trust and he is a great person to have a conversation with. He has also developed my skills as a swimmer and got me ready to swim my best.

Future sporting goals: I want to represent St Edmund’s on a bigger stage in the state. I also can’t wait to captain the St Edmund’s swim team in the next AIC swimming season. I want to be a leader for the up and coming swimmers of this College and lead them to do their best.