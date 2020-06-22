St Edmund’s baller prepares to mix it with LaMelo in the pros

BOOM St Edmund’s College basketballer Merrick Small has designs on a professional career in either the NBL or the NBA.

“I’m hoping to go to college in America first, then work my way into either the NBL or if I play well enough, hopefully, the NBA is the ultimate goal,” Small said.

While the NBA remains the sport’s pinnacle, the NBL has taken great strides of late under owner Larry Kestelman both commercially and on court, attracting some of the game’s most exciting talents and increasing audiences significantly.

Small said he was excited by the enormous growth the NBL had experienced and it was encouraging to see superstars like LaMelo Ball considering Australia a viable career option.

“I’m keen to play against players like LaMelo and hopefully with players like that as well,” he said.

Last year was a breakthrough season for the colossus who can play anywhere on the court. Following the club pathway, he progressed to the final trial for the under-20 Queensland team, only to narrowly miss out. Fortunes at the selection table turned, however, after starring for a formidable Met West at the state championships. With his ascendancy to the open Queensland Schoolboys team, the driven athlete blessed with obvious natural gifts has been identified as a baller of the future. With time on his side, the 17-year-old will have more chances to crack the under-20 state side in years to come but only if he stays Down Under.

Upon graduation Small intends to take a bold leap of faith abroad to the US to pursue his dream in the elite college system. On the back of last year’s performances, he has already attracted interest from several top schools which have reached out via social media.

While he is yet to commence the recruiting process, it appears Small is well on his way. Before setting off overseas, however, the dedicated student, who looked up to the firsts since passing through the school gate in grade seven and yearned to be just like them, will guide his beloved St Edmund’s aspirations this year.