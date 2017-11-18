St Eddies boys put a $25k spin on schoolies

WHILE most graduating year 12 students are probably working out what outfits to pack for their schoolies party, 14 boys from St Edmunds College spent their last day of high school doing something a little different.

After attending their last roll call yesterday the boys set off on a 150km cycle from St Edmunds, through a guard of honour made up of students staff and parents, all the way to the Gold Coast which has become a bit of an Eddies tradition.

Graduating year 12 student and College Captain, Will Potter, said he had wanted to be a part of Skool to Skoolies since grade eight.

St Edmund's College student Jarred Spencer sets off on the annual St Eddies Skool to Skoolies bike ride. David Nielsen

"My grandmother spent her final days in the Ipswich Hospice (one of the charities the ride supports)," he said.

Mr Potter said he wanted to continue the tradition started back in 2003.

Thanks to plenty of training sessions, he's prepared for anything on the road.

"It's one final thing we can do to show our support of the community in the blue and white," he said.

He was looking forward to riding into surfers and seeing his parents and the year 11 leaders.

St Edmund's College captain Will Potter ready to ride. David Nielsen

Emma Hatchett, one of the charity bike ride coordinators, said the boys faced a massive challenge on the ride something they called "king of the hill" a huge incline they had to ride up and over.

"We've been training since term two. It's a uniquely Eddies event and a really nice way to finish the year," she said.

Ms Hatchett said there were a lot of rolling hills as the boys took the back roads to the Gold Coast.

Along with the students five staff cycled, another five followed in cars.

"The boys finished school in service to others.

"It's about a local school helping local charities."

This year was the most successful in the event's history with $25,000 raised with the help of local businesses.

The money raised will go to the Ipswich Hospice, St Vincent de Paul and Christian Brothers work in Timor.

It took the students about six hours to cycle into Surfers Paradise and once there year 11 school leaders put on a barbeque to celebrate the ride.

St Edmunds Principal Diarmuid O'Riordan said the ride started in 2003 with a student who wanted to give something back to the community.

"That's what I like about it," he said.

Mr O'Riordan said the boys' training kept them focussed all year.

"As a group the year 12s have achieved really well."

This year 180 St Edmunds year 12 students graduated.

The graduates found out yesterday how they went in their QCS test and final year 12 results will come in a couple of weeks with UNI offers in early December.

Mr O'Riordan said 54 boys completed an employment pathway this year and 48 already had jobs.