SSM: Who is protesting the loudest?

I WRITE with regard to comments from various writers with regard to the same sex marriage issue.

One writer states that his observation is that those who say 'no' to same sex marriage are 'loud and noisy' about the issues. From my observation, it seems those who say 'yes' are the ones who are loud and noisy. It would appear that people who are not in agreement with the matter of same sex marriage are not supposed to voice their opinion.

As for children in same-sex relationships, there is no way two men or two women can have a child without the involvement of a third person of the opposite sex. What happens when those children grow up and want to know who their mother or father is?

At the moment, we do have freedom of speech in our country so let those who disagree with this matter have their say and stop criticising them.

ROSE NEUMANN

Leichhardt