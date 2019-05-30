Asylum seeker boat intercepted

Sri Lankans are intercepted by the Australian navy, before being brought to Christmas Island then deported back to Colombo by plane.

Sri Lankans are intercepted by the Australian navy, before being brought to Christmas Island then deported back to Colombo by plane.

Twenty Sri Lankan asylum seekers have been flown back to their home country after their boat was intercepted en route to Australia, it has been reported.

The vessel, which was carrying at least one baby, was spotted last week in the Indian Ocean heading for the northwest coast, The Australian reports.

The asylum seekers were detained for a few days on Christmas Island before being flown to Colombo on a government charter jet yesterday after their asylum claims were rejected.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the Christmas Island detention centre. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

The boat had left Sri Lanka in the first week of May, not long after the deadly Easter bombing attacks on hotels and churches.

So far 186 asylum seekers have been sent back to Sri Lanka since the Coalition won government in 2013, according to The Australian.