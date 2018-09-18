'Squeeze' of the throat, testicles ends 10 year relationship

A SILKSTONE man who grabbed his long-term lover around the neck and squeezed her throat had not shown violence toward her before.

But their decade-long relationship ended with his serious assault.

In self-defence, the woman squeezed his testicles, forcing the man to release his grip.

The Ipswich court heard how the man's lover, her mother and an adult daughter, who still live in the house, had showed "hostility" to the man.

He had been unsuccessful in forcing the trio to leave his acreage property.

The man, 45, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to assaulting the woman - domestic violence offence, at their home on April 26, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said the assault was sparked when the woman told her lover to stop moving items about in the early morning hours, suggesting he do it another time.

"He grabbed her around the throat and neck, applied pressure and squeezed," Mr Wilkins said.

"She was gasping for breath, making a gurgling sound. He pulled her to the floor, held her on the floor.

"She grabbed his testicles and squeezed."

Mr Wilkins said this caused the man to loosen his grip but then he resumed.

The mother-in-law and the woman's adult daughter saw the violence and tried to get him to let go.

He was then struck on the head with an umbrella, causing it to bleed.

When the police arrived, the man denied choking her but admitted there had been a physical altercation.

"The offending was not brief and lasted a good couple of minutes," Mr Wilkins said.

"She attempted to get him to stop. It worked. He loosened his grip, then tightened it again and resumed what he was doing."

Defence barrister David Jones said there was no protection order in place at the time.

"She says she was scared as it was the first time it happened, and that he'd never done anything like this before," Mr Jones said.

"His mother-in-law lived there. There were three women in the house who had shown hostility toward him.

"Unfortunately it escalated and it became physical for the very first time."

Mr Jones said the pair had since taken domestic violence protection orders out against each other.

"The relationship ended officially on that date," Mr Jones said.

"He is making attempts to get her, her mother and daughter to leave, but has been unable. He contributes 100 per cent to the household finances."

"He has found himself to be quite upset at home. This was completely out of character and he is otherwise a good man."

Mr Jones said the man is a good worker who does not drink.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said he had been told of ongoing difficulties in the household. On the morning of the assault, there had been a contractor arriving to do some work.

"You have no history and have never been in trouble before," Judge Lynch said.

"They apparently have refused to leave the house, notwithstanding the relationship has ended and that needs to be resolved."

Judge Lynch said a six-month probation order was appropriate.

He did not record a conviction.