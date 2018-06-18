Squeeze box team Neville and Spud just doing their bit

THE TWO-MAN squeeze box team of Neville Bork and Clyde "Spud" Marschke are doing their bit to keep the spirit of piano accordion music alive while also providing entertainment for aged care residents across Ipswich.

The two musical mates - both proudly of German descent - came from a circle of squeeze box enthusiasts and have been performing at Ipswich, Rosewood and Lowood nursing homes for the past two decades.

Accordion players at Colthup Aged Care Facility. Cordell Richardson

Neville's wife Betty said Neville learned his playing from Ron Kerle, who he used to watch as a youngster.

"Ron lent him an accordion and said he'd buy Neville one if he could learn a song on it," Mrs Bork said.

"He managed to learn a song and that's how Neville got his accordion.

"Nowadays they love volunteering to play at the aged care homes because they get to run into a lot of people they used to know before they ended up in that situation.

"They get a lot of enjoyment out of it."

Accordion players at Colthup Aged Care Facility. Cordell Richardson

When the pair squeezed out a few classics at Ipswich's Colthup Home recently, they managed to get more than a few of the residents singing along.

Squeeze box playing is an increasingly dying art, which means finding a decent instrument in the shops is almost impossible.

Mr Bork's Hohner accordion was ordered directly from the German factory and he waited six months for it to arrive.

"No one seems to be playing the accordion any more," Mrs Bork said.

"It is a dying art, but it is amazing the number of people who love accordion music.

"Neville played at the show a while ago and the kids all crowded around. They had never seen one played before."