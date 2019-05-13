Squeals of delight set for piggy parade

PRESIDENT of Ipswich's Cavy Club (that's a guinea pig to the uninitiated) has a litter herself - and they all love showing their piggies.

Anne Clelland, turning 40 this year has six kids, from eight to 21 and they all show guinea pigs.

Their passion began when the family moved from Darwin back to Ipswich, she recalls.

"A mate goes the Ipswich Cavy Club at Pet Café at Booval had a big birthday bash, we went down and met the girls, here we are five years later and we basically run the club," she laughed.

The family have about 80 guinea pigs that all get shown regularly.

Ipswich Cavy Club. Cooper, Anne and Megan Clelland. Cordell Richardson

"It started out as me and the older girls when they were teenagers and the younger ones followed through," she said.

"With the multiple children, all showing, we all want different breeds the numbers go up a bit.

"We all have our favourites," she laughed.

"On an average day feeding it's usually an hour morning and night but if it's a show week we have to factor in grooming, bathing and nail clipping and the rest of it. Show week gets a bit busier."

The club, which had its seventh birthday in March, has about 50 members and shows monthly. Ms Clelland said it's the meets are a family affair and that it's an easy hobby to have.

Ipswich Cavy Club. Megan Clelland, 8, with Penelope the guinea pig. Cordell Richardson

"It's a big family thing, we have a lot of family memberships and we have a lot of of children, there are so many age groups that come in and have fun," she said.

"There are special classes for the younger ones to learn things (about showing pigs)."

This month's show, on May 19 is a double-header. It will have a show for pedigreed pigs, a pet show, and another for girl guinea pigs.

For more information, visit www.ipswichcavyclub.com or find their group on Facebook.