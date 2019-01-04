Squash legend's touching tribute for wife lost in crash

Bill Crawford has made a memorial in his backyard to his wife, Sandra, who died in a car crash in 2009.

Bill Crawford has made a memorial in his backyard to his wife, Sandra, who died in a car crash in 2009. Rob Williams

IT SHOULD have been a road trip just like any other for Ipswich squash fanatics Bill and Sandra Crawford.

Tragically for the devoted parents and local sports volunteers, it would be their last together.

The couple was on the way to Melbourne on September 5, 2009, when a vehicle towing a large car trailer approached them on the Newell Highway near Coonabarabran, about 2pm.

The last words Bill remembers his wife saying were "something doesn't look right up ahead”.

And then everything went blank.

Unbeknown to them, the approaching vehicle had suffered a trailer tyre blowout.

The trailer fanned out to the side and struck the Crawfords head-on, tipping over and crushing the roof.

Sandra, the driver, had no chance. Bill sustained terrible injuries.

Almost a decade on, Bill still thinks about Sandra every day.

Through a psychic medium, he says he still talks to her every six weeks.

And in a touching tribute to the love of his life, Bill has had a massive sandstone water feature and pond built, bearing Sandra's photograph.

The feature took six months to build and not only gives his Brassall home of 40 years a lovely backyard backdrop, but also provides Bill with a quiet place to sit and reflect.

Bill Crawford pictured with late wife, Sandra in happier times. Contributed

"I was up in Rockhampton for a squash tournament in 2011 and while I was there I saw a similar water feature at the caravan park,” Bill said.

"Straight away I thought I would love to do something like that for Sandra.

"I feel like I can just sit out here and chill out. I feel like I can talk to her while I'm here.

"Sandra was a very gifted lady; she could knit, crochet, sew, cook and she was great when were travelling for squash and we'd pass time playing cards.

"She meant everything to our three sons.”

The tragic loss not only shattered her family's heart, but it meant a great deal to Ipswich.

More than 300 people attended Sandra's funeral.

Bill himself faced a long road to recovery from his own horrific injuries, which included broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken sternum, split liver and crushed gall bladder.

When he did recover enough, he returned to the sport that had given him so much joy over the years.

"I still run the squash at the Ipswich PCYS and if not for the squash I would be a wreck,” he said.

"I would like to thank all the people of Ipswich who have supported me over the past 10 years. Sandra will never be forgotten.”