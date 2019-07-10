Spy-themed fun zone a first for Ipswich kids

SQUEALS of laughter could be heard from the kids who were ducking, running and weaving their way through the Mission: Impossible Fun Zone at Redbank Plaza.

The fun zone also included target practice and the opportunity for kids to decode cryptic messages.

If they were successful in their tasks they got the opportunity to take home their own I.D badge saying they completed the mission.

This is the first time Mission: Impossible has appeared at a shopping centre in Queensland.