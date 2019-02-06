Spurned chances aside, Pride take positives in defeat

RESET: Western Pride forward Mitch Bird played well without reward in his side's 3-1 defeat to Roar Youth on Tuesday night.

RESET: Western Pride forward Mitch Bird played well without reward in his side's 3-1 defeat to Roar Youth on Tuesday night. Chris Simpson

"JUST one of those nights” was Western Pride attacker Mitch Bird's knee-jerk analysis of his side's 3-1 defeat to Brisbane Roar Youth on Tuesday night.

Pride had the better of the chances at Briggs Rd, but were left to lament a late first half penalty and momentary lapses in defence to begin the second half.

Bird's strike partner Feli Sheriff managed to bag a late consolation goal, however by then the damage had been done - and to many chances gone begging.

For Bird it was a case of what might have been.

The man tasked with taking on some of the goalscoring burden in the absence of Pride's plethora of attacking talent walking out the door in the off-season, Bird could have found the back of the net on multiple occasions.

Twice he shot inches wide of the mark from admittedly difficult shooting angles inside the box.

Perhaps his best chance was also the most difficult - a stunning, curling strike from outside the 18 yard box which looked for all money to be headed 'top bins' before sailing just over the crossbar.

"It was just one of those nights,” Bird said.

"We had a fair few chances. Sometimes you get the goals, sometimes you don't. Hopefully next game we'll be able to (convert those chances).”

Result aside, there were plenty of positives for Pride to take from the contest.

For Bird, it was his burgeoning partnership with newcomer Sheriff up front.

With star signing Patrick Izett sidelined through international clearance issues, it was up to Bird and Sheriff to lead the line on Tuesday night.

Although two very different types of players - Bird provides the speed and Sheriff the hold-up play - the pair combined multiple times in various one-two plays to create opportunities on goal.

"He knows what he's doing, I think we work pretty well up top together,” Bird said.

"He's a good player, it should be a good season (together).”

Pride blooded multiple players for their first team NPL debut against the Roar.

Bird said that fact alone meant the team could take majority positives from the contest.

"We had a lot of guys new to first team football, a lot of young boys coming in which is good to see,” he said. "To get that experience was important for them.”

National Premier Leagues Queensland Round 1

Brisbane Roar Youth 3 () def. Western Pride 1 (Feli Sheriff) at Briggs Rd Sports Complex

Next Game: Saturday (7pm) - Western Pride v Gold Coast Knights at Briggs Rd Sports Complex