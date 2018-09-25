City's newest school christened with a name

IPSWICH'S newest school has has been christened with a name ahead of its expected opening early next year.

Spring Mountain State School was unveiled as the name of the new primary school at Springfield west.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen joined the school's founding principal Cherie Moore in announcing the name of the school.

Ms Mullen said the name was inspired by the schools' location on the corner of Spring Mountain Boulevard and will be distinguishable from other schools in the area.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the Springfield community, as Spring Mountain State School begins to create its own distinct identity," she said.

"Choosing the name is the first of many significant milestones that need to be achieved before doors open next year.

With the official school name chosen, the school can progress with the finalisation of its School Enrolment Management Plan as well as design the school uniforms, logo, signage and an official website.

Spring Mountain State School is the final school being built under the $1.51 billion Queensland Schools Project Public Private Partnership with Plenary Schools, a partnership delivering 10 schools.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen, Spring Mountain principal Cherie Moore and Watpac project manager Nathan Sianidis at the unveiling of the Spring Mountain State School name. Contributed

The new school will include 30 classrooms, a specifically designed music and science block, resource centre, multipurpose hall, administration building, tuckshop and uniform shop, facilities officer's room and a large oval.

Ms Moore said the community's input was vital to naming the school.

"I greatly appreciate all of the feedback we have received from the parents of future students, community members and local principals over the past few months," she said.

"Spring Mountain reflects the environment and geography of the land and this name emerged as the favoured one.

"It is a great privilege to be the principal of a new school that has such an engaged and invested community."