'It's all made in-house': New health food cafe to open soon

SPRINGFIELD foodies can rejoice with the opening of its newest restaurant this weekend.

Raw Energy Springfield will officially open its doors this Saturday and will hold a family fun day on Sunday to not only mark the launch, but also its first ever Father's Day.

Mother and daughter duo Kirstie and mum Jeanine Buchanan have joined forces to bring the popular health food store to the region and hoped their passion for food will be shared with the community.

"We chose Raw Energy because we're all big foodies and we like to go out as well as cooking at home and we've always known about the brand and just thought it would be cool to open a café," Kirstie said.

"It's also the right philosophy, it's all about fresh food and it's made in-house, so it's not brought in from anywhere else and caters to everyone."

Raw Energy Springfield will open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week and will be located in the GE Building overlooking the Orion Lagoon.

It is also the first Raw Energy franchise to feature the latest menu for the popular health food chain and comes amidst recent concerns from some Springfield residents regarding the lack of healthy food options in the area.

Raw Energy Springfield will open this Saturday, September 2 and on Sunday September 3 will feature face painters and balloons for the kids as part of its Father's Day celebrations.

To find out more about the store, visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.