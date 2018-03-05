Safety issues delay opening of city's newest hotel

A sneak peak into the new Quest Springfield Central.

A sneak peak into the new Quest Springfield Central.

QUEST Springfield Central's opening has been delayed by one week due to safety reasons.

The new 82 serviced apartment-style hotel room facility was due to open today, but has been pushed back a week.

According to the hotel's spokesperson the decision to delay the opening was made as some of the rooms were not yet ready for use.

The hotel is positioned in Greater Springfield's Health Care precinct, adjacent to the Education precinct and within walking distance to Orion Springfield Central.

There are currently nine Quest apartments in Queensland, with Quest Ipswich and Quest Springfield Central offering accommodation to the Ipswich area.

Quest Springfield Central is located on 4 Wellness Way, Springfield Central and will officially open on Monday, March 12.

Site inspections and tours will be operating in the first few weeks of March from 10am daily.

To book a stay or site inspection call 1800 334 033.