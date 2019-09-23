In pictures: Springfield’s growth toasted with big party

Springfield City Group and Lendlease celebrated their 20th anniversary at Springfield Tower this month.

REPRESENTATIVES of Springfield City Group and Lendlease have come together to celebrate their 20-year partnership with an anniversary bash at Springfield Tower.

Lendlease has invested around $1.3 billion toward the development, marketing and sales of residential communities in the city - Springfield Lakes and Springfield Rise.

Lendlease Queensland Head of Development Guy Gibson said the partnership approach between the two businesses had been critical to its success.

"Lendlease is very proud to be involved in the Greater Springfield vision and master plan and have enjoyed working closely with the Springfield City Group in providing the best residential solutions for current and future residents," he said.

"We are pleased to be able to deliver the Springfield Rise community to accommodate the strong demand for new homes in this area."

"The project has reached a level of maturity now with a large range of amenities for the local

population, including the Mater Private Hospital Springfield, USQ, a number of state and private schools, plus a major shopping precinct - all the ingredients of a successful community."

Lendlease's first masterplanned community, Springfield Lakes, has won numerous industry awards, with sales consultant Diane Robinson said the journey had been gratifying.

"I would often tell people things are coming and I look around me now and it's all here, just like a mini city," she said.

"I think the relationship between our two partners works well because Springfield City Group had the vision for the residential aspect and with our expertise, we made that vision come to life."

With Springfield Lakes now complete, Lendlease is in full swing with the next chapter in the Greater Springfield residential journey with the recent release of Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain.

Part of that project will see the opening of the $38 million Springfield Central Sports Complex next month, along with the future district park located on Russell Luhrs Way, in the near future.

Springfield City Group deputy chairman Bob Sharpless said the longstanding partnership with

Lendlease was indicative of their shared aspiration to create a world-class city for residents now and into the future.

"We joined forces in 1999 and at the time there were probably only 3000 people living here," he said.

"Now 20 years on, there are around 42,000 residents and Lendlease have made a wonderful

contribution in bringing the majority of those people here."

"We're very proud of our residents and the city we are building for them to enjoy and thrive," he said.

"There is still so much to be done and we're probably only 25 per cent into this project, so Lendlease will be a critical player in the continued success of Greater Springfield."

