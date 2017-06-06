Springfield's rising singing star

13 year-old Springfield Central State High School student, Rebekah Qleibo was selected to attend the prestigious middle school State Honours Ensemble Program (SHEP) held at Griffith University's Conservatorium of Music over the weekend.

In partnership with South-East Queensland high schools, SHEP connects the finest young musicians with a team of eminent international and national conductors in a pursuit of musical excellence.

Mother Susana Qleibo said she was extremely proud of her daughter and said the program had further solidified her love for music.

Springfield Central State High School student, Rebekah Qleibo outside the Griffith University Conservatorium of Music where she participated in the SHEP program 2017.

"SHEP is a wonderful opportunity and a great stepping stone for Rebekah to learn from the best and to be the best musician she can be," Mrs Qleibo said.

"This last weekend was an amazing experience and she walked away with more passion, more purpose and more drive to make music her career.

"The grand finale concert was a showcase of young talent from across our beautiful State and to think that all 430 students delivered what they did in only two and a half days was literally mind blowing."

Mrs Qleibo said music had always been in Rebekah's blood and not one day would go by without her singing to herself, family and friends.

Described as having her own quirky style, Mrs Qleibo said her daughter liked to sing many genres yet preferred to create her own individual tones and sound.

Moving forward the teen has her sights set on the Gold Coast Eisteddfod where she will sing alongside hundreds of other school students in an effort to take out first place in a variety of categories.

"Rebekah will be performing in the classical, musical theatre, Disney, contemporary pop song, singer/songwriter and championships categories," Mrs Qleibo said.

"She will sing CityLights in the singer/songwriter category, How Far I'll Go from Moana in the Disney category, Remedy by Adele in the contemporary category and many more.

"We are so very proud of her, she has worked so hard to accomplish what she has and is counting down the days to when she will be able to audition for the Voice in 2019."

Rebekah will perform at the Gold Coast Eisteddfod on August 2-6 August.