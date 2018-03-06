Springfield's first pre-loved clothing event

Marie Blomfield-Mann and Allison Lees of LJ Hooker Greater Springfield are holding a pre-loved clothing event at the Camira Community Centre.

Marie Blomfield-Mann and Allison Lees of LJ Hooker Greater Springfield are holding a pre-loved clothing event at the Camira Community Centre. David Nielsen

GREATER Springfield will host its first-ever pre-loved clothing event next month.

Inspired by the likes of the Australian Multiple Birth Association's baby bazaars and Brisbane's inner-city Love Me Again market, friends and colleagues Allison Lees and Marie Blomfield-Mann felt inspired to create Springfield's very own pre-loved clothing market.

The LJ Hooker Greater Springfield real estate agents said they decided to go ahead with the idea after seeing the popularity of pre-loved clothing on a popular local Facebook page.

"No-one has ever done anything like this before in the area which is a real shame as we have a lot of diverse communities here," Ms Lees said.

"It's also a nice opportunity for people to get people together and it's sometimes hit and miss with Gumtree or eBay, so to be able to feel and touch the clothes is important," she said.

"Being a member of the Springfield Lakes Mummies Facebook page, I know that thriftiness is big amongst the Springfield mums' community," Mrs Blomfield-Mann said.

"There's a massive trade on there with people selling good quality stuff, but there's also the issue of people not turning up or saying something is sold but don't follow through.

"This way it's there for everyone to be able to try things on and get what they need in one place."

All items for sale must be in good-as-new condition ie. no rips, stains, smells, discolouration etc. and store holders will need to provide a rack and/or table to sell their wares.

Ms Lees said she hoped the event would include higher end items and to eventually include homewares and other household goods.

"I'm hoping that it's going to be designer, vintage and a really good decent quality of clothing," she said.

"Stuff that you would sell on eBay that you're looking to make a bit of money from.

"Everyone wants good quality clothes and accessories for less, so this event is not limited to age or gender and the only stipulation is that it is only clothes, shoes and accessories that can be sold," Mrs Blomfield-Mann said.

Shoppers will be asked for a gold coin donation per person on the door which will be donated to Westside Community.

All interested potential stall holders can register here.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 7 Saturday from 9am until noon at the Camira Community centre, 389 Old Logan Rd, Camira.