Springfield's first-ever festival of lights

IT'S the celebration Indians world-wide look forward to and this year Springfield will host its very on Diwali Festival of Lights.

For the first time ever, the hugely popular Indian cultural event will be held at Springfield's Robelle Domain Parklands and is expected to draw thousands of people from around South-East Queensland.

Festival event manager Paviter Noori said this year's theme was based on an iconic Indian building and looked forward to sharing a bit of his culture with the wider community.

"The most important part of the festival is that it is based on the Taj Mahal which also acts as a symbol of love and is an opportunity for the Indian community to show these values and to celebrate the festival with everyone,” Mr Noori said.

"We want people to know that this is a fully inclusive event which everyone can be a part of it and to bridge the gap between the different cultures that exist.

"We have also captured a few performances from other cultures so we can learn from them as well and is an opportunity to build stronger relationships and to understand each others cultures.”

Diwali is traditionally a five-day festival that coincides with the Hindu New Year and which is seen as a metaphor for self-improvement and new beginnings.

The Indian Cultural & Sports Club Inc. - Brisbane will hold the Diwali Indian Festival of Lights for the first time at Springfield's Robelle Domain Parklands on October 7.

It also pays tribute to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and where lanterns are lit to guide her into people's homes.

Mr Noori said that while there were a few reasons for the Springfield location, the sizable Indian population in both Springfield and the Western Suburbs were undeniably a contributing factor.

"There are so many Indian communities around these areas and many restaurants etc and this venue is really nice and well-suited for the event based on the Taj Mahal,” Mr Noori said.

"It is a bit restrictive in Australia with regards to fire because in India people usually light open fires but is not allowed here, so that is one of the reasons why we chose Robelle because it is already quite lit up and we'll have some unique elements coming to the festival which we can reveal closer to the time.

"In India there are also religious ceremonies related to the event but getting into the religious aspect can be tricky, so we just want to celebrate the entertainment side of things.

"The aim is to make this the largest Indian festival in Queensland in terms of quality and to provide a real cultural experience for the community.”

The Diwali Festival of Lights event will feature Indian and other cultural performances, food stalls and workshops.

Festival organisers are still calling for more group performers who are welcome to contact Mr Noori on 0449 700 428.

People can follow the festival Facebook page for updates and for ticket information which cost $10 per person, with children under five free to attend.