BOUTIQUE: An artist's impression of the new Lions' stadium at Springfield. Contributed
Council News

Springfield's $70m stadium set to boost region's businesses

Hayden Johnson
7th Aug 2019 3:54 PM
BUSINESSES across Ipswich should receive a boost when work on the landmark $70million AFL stadium is built at Springfield.

Approvals have been signed and a heads of agreement has been formed between Brisbane Lions and Ipswich City Council.

Construction work at the 10,000-seat stadium will start this year.

The stadium, dubbed The Reserve, is expected to open for the 2021 AFL women's season.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry executive officer Carol Levinge said the stadium would benefit the wider community.

"Ipswich needs destination infrastructure to draw people in to the region,” she said.

"Businesses would supply to the stadium and local procurement of services would be good for business.”

According to the Brisbane Lions, the Reserve will be accessible to the community.

"An auditorium and spaces to support meetings and conferences within the Brisbane Lions High-Performance Training and Administration Centre will support an expansion of the Lions' community education and school curriculum programs,” the project plans state.

The community spaces at The Reserve will also be used to develop national best-practice programs to support social inclusion and migrant settlement.

A Brisbane Lions membership and merchandise shop and a cafe is also expected to be included.

The region's population will grow from 195,000 to 580,000 by 2031.

