Springfield, you’re invited to a sports celebration

GREATER Springfield residents have been invited to turn out and celebrate the grand opening of the Springfield Central Sporting Complex.

There'll be food, activities, and fields full of sports to celebrate the opening of the $56.2 million complex, which is the single biggest boost to sporting facilities in Ipswich's history.

Minister for Sport, Housing and Public Works and Digital Technology, The Honourable Mick de Brenni and Charis Mullen MP will join Lendlease on Thursday to officially open the facility ahead of the community fun day on Sunday from 10am to 1pm.

Cricket lovers might also want to get along to catch Brisbane Heat Big Bash cricketer Chris Lynne.

There'll also be a blow-up soccer field with Western Pride Football Club, and soccer drills with Springfield United Football Club.

Designed by global infrastructure, environmental and social development company Cardno, the 22.5-hectare sporting precinct on Sportstar Drive, Springfield Central, boasts 16 netball courts, eight tennis courts, four multipurpose sporting fields, three club houses with canteen amenity, two playgrounds and carparking.

The new Springfield Sports Complex.

Smart features like LED lighting have been installed to ensure no shadows appear on the fields and courts as well as 2000 recycled plastic bollards have been used as barriers to car zones.

Ipswich City Council will manage the facilities and have signed lease agreements with local sporting clubs such as Springfield United and Western Pride Football Clubs, Springfield Lakes and South West Wildcats Netball Clubs, Greater Springfield Sports (AFL and Cricket) and Rugby League Ipswich.

Lendlease's development director for Springfield Rise Ian Murray said sport brings people together, fosters belonging, and creates friendships and a sense of pride.

"We had a collective vision to create world-class amenity and top-quality infrastructure so it's a major milestone to officially open the district's largest sporting precinct in one of Queensland's fastest growing corridors and right on the doorstep of our second masterplanned community, Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain," he said.

"The complex has been designed to be the central hub, catering to the needs of this thriving community. The facilities will attract a diverse range of ages and sporting interests, as well as focusing on the lifestyle and benefits to generate a positive sense of health and wellbeing."

"The commitment to our precincts, strengthens our belief in creating the best places and to encourage social interaction."