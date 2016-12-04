Springfield vision to benefit the whole of Ipswich

FRUITFUL: Deputy Mayor Paul Tully, Springfield Land Corporation chairman Maha Sinnathamby and Mayor Paul Pisasale held talks at Brookwater on Saturday about plans for the region.

IPSWICH civic leaders and Springfield Land Corporation (SLC) chairman Maha Sinnathamby met on Saturday for a discussion about the exciting future of the Springfield region.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Deputy Mayor Paul Tully and Mr Sinnathamby held their talks at the Brookwater Golf Club.

Last week there was media speculation about Mr Sinnathamby's plans for the Springfield region with concerns raised that he was planning a future for the area outside of Ipswich.

Mr Sinnathamby put those fears to bed in the QT and said he was looking forward to working with Ipswich City Council and the city of Ipswich in future.

Cr Pisasale and Cr Tully spent several hours looking at key development projects across the city on Saturday at Ripley, Redbank Plains and Springfield - including the planned Dusit Thani Resort at Brookwater.

It was at Brookwater that a meeting with Mr Sinnathamby led to a fruitful discussion about the big plans the Springfield Land Corporation, with the council's support, had in 2017 and beyond.

"We discussed the future of the Springfield project,” Cr Tully said.

"It was a pre-Christmas get together and in the New Year we will be meeting again to have a new forged co-operation between Springfield Land Corporation and Ipswich City Council.

"It was good to clear the air on a few issues, and we are looking forward to working together in 2017.”

Paul Tully and Paul Pisasale, at Brookwater, toured key upcoming developments in the city. Facebook/Paul Tully

Cr Pisasale said Mr Sinnathamby's Springfield vision had led to more infrastructure being built for the benefit of all, while also increasing the council's rate base, and that Saturday's meeting was a positive one.

"We are working in the same direction as Maha, but what has happened is that we have been so busy that we haven't taken time out to sit down and talk to each other in this fast moving world,” he said.

"Maha has always made sure that Springfield is a vital part of Ipswich. It has been a difficult journey for him and he's had to convince people to put in key infrastructure to help the western corridor.

"He has done an excellent job of that and we must not forget it has assisted the whole of Ipswich. It has increased our rate base which helps us launch new projects across the city.

"On Saturday, Paul Tully and I decided to go on a tour of the city and look at various developments because strong leadership requires us to make sure the city is united and we have a common strategy and vision.

"The meeting with Maha was all part of that.”