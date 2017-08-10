Springfield vies for Guinness World Record

Robelle Lagoon is the venue for the upcoming Guinness World Record Largest Swimming Lesson (single venue) attempt in October.

SPRINGFIELD is known as the innovation hub of Ipswich and may soon be able to add world record holder to its name.

In an effort to break the Guinness World Record for the largest swimming lesson (single venue) a group of local swim instructors will hold one huge swimming lesson in an attempt to beat the world record number of people to attend a swimming lesson at any one time.

The Ipswich City Rotary Club in partnership with the Australian Swim Schools Association will host the event and chairman Peter McMahon said the primary message behind the event was to create more awareness around water safety.

"The overall purpose is to advocate water safety which includes learning to swim, fencing your pool and supervising people while swimming in the pool,” Mr McMahon said.

"We want people to be conscious of the enjoyment of swimming as well as the dangers and how we go about staying safe.

Peter McMahon with his silver medal he won at the 2014 World Lifesaving Championships held in France. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

The idea initially came about a few years ago and is an attempt to break the world record of 1308 people held by a water park in Florida.

"Our goal is to break that record and if it's successful we'll do it every year because it's a great part of making people be conscious of the dangers and goodness of water,” Mr McMahon said.

"We will break the pool up into nine sections with the deep end kids will be doing laps and in the shallow end we'll have parents and bubs doing another general lesson.

"Each section will be coordinated by one of our learn to swim teachers and is open to all who register.”

The Springfield Guinness World Record largest swimming lesson (single venue) attempt will be held on October 7 at 3pm at Robelle Lagoon and will run for half an hour.

Registrations are not yet open, but will soon be available online and on the day at no charge.