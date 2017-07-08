Springfield Uber driver charged with sexual assault

DETECTIVES fear there could be more victims after an Uber driver was charged with sexually assaulting a female passenger this week.

Brisbane Acting Inspector David Farley alleged the 47-year-old man assaulted the woman, who was the sole passenger of the vehicle, earlier this week.

It is understood the woman in her 20s was picked up from Fortitude Valley in the early hours of the morning.

The Springfield man, who appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count each of stealing and wilful damage. It is understood the last charges relate to the driver allegedly stealing the woman's mobile phone.

Brisbane Acting Inspector David Farley said police were investigating whether any other sexual assaults had taken place through ride sharing services over the last two years.

"The person has been arrested for one victim but we do have other leads, very strong leads," Insp Farley said.

"We are seeking assistance from any young ladies who may have, in the last two years, been subject to what they believe is a sexual assault.

"We believe there may be other victims out there that may be too scared to come forward."

Uber, the first of the ride sharing platforms to operate in Queensland, has been available in Brisbane since 2014.

Insp Farley said ride sharing organisations had been "very cooperative" with police.

An Uber spokesman said the driver's access to the app was blocked as soon as the company became aware of the allegations.

"There is no place for the type of behaviour described, and our thoughts are with the woman and her family at this time," the spokesman said.