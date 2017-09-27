Springfield to host NASA scientist

27°
USQ's Festival of Astronomy &amp; Space, coinciding with World Space Week, will include free public talks in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Springfield from October 3 to 10.
Myjanne Jensen
by

UNIVERSITY of Southern Queensland will join a stellar international line up of speakers to share insights at the upcoming Festival of Astronomy and Space.

With the expansion of the Mount Kent Observatory to include the MINERVA-Australis telescope array, USQ has a key role to play in the upcoming NASA space mission Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and is delighted to be welcoming NASA's Dr Douglas Hudgins to the Festival.

Astrophysics Group astronomer Professor Brad Carter said Dr Hudgins would be discussing some of the expected findings from TESS while giving an overview of NASA's Exoplanet Exploration Program.

"The new MINERVA-Australis research facility will place Australian astronomy at the forefront of the international quest to understand nearby planetary systems by　supporting NASA's TESS mission,” Professor Carter said.

"The Festival is a wonderful opportunity for USQ and the wider community to hear directly from Dr Hudgins about what has been learned about other planetary systems from NASA research and what we may expect to find with TESS,” Professor Carter said.

"Along with Dr Hudgins, we have a host of leading international and Australian astronomers, all of whom will give audiences fascinating insights into the wonders of the universe, from moon mysteries to the search for habitable planets outside our solar system.

"The Festival will celebrate astronomy and space in all its forms, from the basics of the night sky to some of the universe's deepest mysteries, with a series of free talks open to all.”

Professor Tamara Davis is one of Australia's leading researchers from the University of Queensland and will kick off the Festival with a talk on the subject on cosmology and dark matter with a presentation entitled "The Dark Side of the Universe.”

Professor Fred Watson, an Australian Astronomical Observatory astronomer who many may know from regular radio and TV gigs including as resident 'space expert' on Channel 10's The Project, will share a history of our understanding of the Moon from the earliest times through to the space age.

Festival key note speaker, University College London Professor Giovanna Tinetti is one of the world's leading experts in the study of the atmospheres of planets around stars other than the Sun and will deliver talks for the public in Toowoomba and the Brisbane Planetarium.

Also taking part are USQ astronomers Professor Brad Carter, Associate Professor Jonathan Horner, Dr Carolyn Brown and PhD student Belinda Nicholson.

The Festival of Astronomy & Space coincides with World Space Week and will include free public talks in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Springfield from October 3 to 10.

For full details or to register your interest in any of the free events, visit festival website.

