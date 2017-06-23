Springfield teen entrepreneur one to watch

At just 18 years-old Brayden Tear is Springfield's youngest real estate agent and has made $50,000 in six months with his lawn mowing business.

NOT many 18 year-olds can say they run their own business.

Brayden Tear can.

For six months Springfield Lakes resident Mr Tear has been managing his own lawn mowing business, and has already made $50,000 and employed his first full-time employee.

In addition to the business, Mr Tear has also just started at Brookwater's Greater Realty real estate agency and is the youngest known real estate agent in the Greater Springfield area, if not all of Ipswich.

"I started last week which involved a lot of a running around, so I'm looking forward to getting into next week and locking in some listings,” Mr Tear said.

"I'm hoping to keep my business running on the side and want to eventually build it to a team of eight across Greater Springfield.

"I think I want to be in real estate until I know I've made it and would eventually like to become one of the directors of Greater Realty, but I'll just see what happens.”

Mr Tear was first exposed to the real estate industry by his parents and later by friend, mentor and Greater Realty director Naren Sinnathamby, whom he originally met as a high school student.

Mr Sinnathamby took Mr Tear under his wing as part of the then Greater Springfield Youth Forum and from there the pair have remained friends and are now colleagues.

"I started the forum because I realised there wasn't a lot for young people to do in Springfield and I wanted to create an environment which could empower young people to make a difference and that's where Brayden really shone,” Mr Sinnathamby said.

"Brayden was always very committed and once he finished high school he wanted to get a job with me and I remember he would sometimes call me 17 times a day.

"I really respect that drive though and he already has the focus and ambition of someone in their mid-twenties.

Greater Realty director Naren Sinnathamby with employee, friend and mentee Brayden Tear. Myjanne Jensen

"I am very proud of him and am proud to now have him working with our team.”

Life has always played out so smoothly for the bright teen, who's older sister Georgia died tragically in her sleep nine years ago.

Mr Tear's mother Anne-Marie Owbridge said her daughter's death rocked the entire family, but she was nonetheless proud of her son and his ability to keep going despite the circumstances.

"Georgia went to bed a perfectly healthy little girl and just never woke up, so it is hard because you'll never get an answer why,” Ms Owbridge said.

"I couldn't be more proud of what Brayden has become though because it's not been an easy road for him and he's overcome a lot of things and I think in a way those things have encouraged him to be the person he is today.

"He's worked really hard and has given up a lot of things that other kids do. He's not afraid of hard work and knows that he needs to work hard in order to get to where he wants to be.

"Naren has also been a wonderful mentor and has encouraged him to do things he may not have felt he had the confidence to do, so Naren has always told him to keep at it and I don't know a child of his age as motivated as he is.”

Looking to the future Mr Tear said he hoped he could set an example for other young people.

"There are so many kids that feel they can't do anything or who feel lazy, but everything you want is just there if you really fight for it,” Mr Tear said.

"You can do whatever you want, but it doesn't come easy and you will have to sacrifice things along the way.”

Mr Tear hopes to one day set up a bursary in honour of his sister Georgia to help struggling kids further their education.