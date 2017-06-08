Springfield teen dancing her way to the top

Hip Hop dancer Sera Momo, 14, with her instructor Laurence Kaiwai of The Home Base are preparing to compete in a US dance competition.

THE sky's the limit for one Springfield teen who is preparing to compete at a world-famous international dance competition next month in Los Angeles.

Aspiring hip-hop dancer Sera Momo will compete with The Home Base dance crew at the esteemed World of Dance finals at Pasadena Convention Centre in July.

The 14 year-old St Peter's Lutheran College student has been training furiously in preparation for the competition and said she can't wait to get to LA to represent her country and to meet the other dancers.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the other teams from around the world that I see on YouTube and on TV and to dance with them," Miss Momo said.

"I've always loved dancing and have been doing it for five years, so I can't wait to get over there to see everyone perform.

"I'll be dancing in the Varsity division which is for under 18's and in the Opens with the whole crew."

World of Dance started back in 2008 as a single dance event and has grown to become one of the world's most popular dance competitions.

With 30 million monthly video views on YouTube and Facebook, it also has its very on TV program featuring American pop singer and former dancer, Jennifer Lopez as one of the show's judges.

The Home Base Co-Director and hip hop dance teacher, Laurence Kaiwai said he was very proud of his dance crew and as long as they tried their hardest, he was happy regardless of the result.

"WOD takes three teams from each country in each division and then once you get to LA everyone except for America has to try for the top three spots and then you go against the whole of America if you get through to the finals," Mr Kaiwai said.

"For me this is my first time, I've done every other competition in America so this was like the last one on our list and it will be a nice opportunity for us to go over as a big team.

"We have 36 students who dance in our group and although we'd love to win and want to be the best, we're kind of just focusing on training and being our best.

"The competition is one part of our trip, but we're also using it as an excuse to get over there and really train as a team."

The Home Base will hold two fundraising events over the next couple of weekends to help fund the dance crew's travel costs and people are invited to attend either or both events.

For more information on how to attend The Home Base fundraising dance shows, visit The Home Base Facebook page.