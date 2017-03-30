Springfield students stranded in NSW

A GROUP of St Augustine's College students are stranded in NSW after roads around the Uki camp site they were staying were cut off due to rising flood waters.

Eighty-seven Year Seven students remain at the Outward Bound camp site, while 51 students and four staff members were transferred back to the school earlier today.

Brisbane Catholic Education communications manager John Phelan told the ABC the school got as many people out as possible, but it was hard to move 160 people at short notice from such a remote location.

"We did the best we could to get those we could home early and the rest are being looked after securely,” Mr Phelan said.

"They're perfectly safe and dry, they have lots of food and there's not a drama with them being there, it's just they can't leave now until that rainwater recedes.

"We're hopeful that as the rain slows down a little bit this afternoon and tonight that the flood waters will drop and they'll be able to get back to the school tomorrow.”

All schools will remain closed tomorrow until further notice.