Springfield students speak up on cyber safety

EDUCATION Minister Grace Grace today joined 250 students at a cybersafety workshop at Springfield Central State High School.

In the countdown to the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence the Minister saw first-hand the work of her department's Cybersafety and Reputation Management team as students were encouraged to share their online experiences.

"There is some great work being done in schools to teach students about creating a positive digital footprint," the Minister said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is leading the nation in tackling cyberbullying and today I have been observing a workshop where students received expert advice about staying safe online.

"It's great to see the team in action today, supporting students to speak up about their online concerns.

"Young people are comfortable with the 'how to' of technology, but it's important they know more about appropriate online behaviour and how they can help their friends."

The Minister said the Department of Education worked closely with information technology providers to minimise risks and respond to incidents when they occur.

"Our cybersafety team's workshops cover safe, positive and respectful online behaviours and how to develop and leave a positive online footprint," she said.

"This is one of a suite of measures being employed to raise awareness of risks and tackle bullying."

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said it was valuable for students to learn about real-life cyber safety examples, to alert them to just how serious this issue can be and where they can go for help.

"Cybersafety is an important issue for all young people, including our students here in Springfield," she said.

"It's great local students have been given the opportunity to receive cybersafety guidance and expert advice."

The Cybersafety and Reputation Management team has delivered more than 1,000 face-to-face cybersafety sessions in recent years at more than 400 different state schools, getting the message out to 135,000 students.

Springfield Central State High School Principal Leon Proud said the school had proactively enrolled in the cybersafety workshop to give its students another opportunity to learn how to stay safe online.

"At Springfield Central, we want to ensure every one of our students develops intellectually, personally and socially while staying safe, especially when using online technology.

"Taking part in the cybersafety workshop is an excellent example of how we focus on our four core values of respect, responsibility, resilience and relationships," Mr Proud said.

For more information and tips on cybersafety visit the website www.qld.gov.au/cybersafety