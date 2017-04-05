Springfield Start-Up and Small Business Success Workshop

THREE Springfield entrepreneurs are offering their skills and knowledge for free in a workshop aimed at helping small business owners get on their feet.

The new initiative comes after the trio saw a need in the community for people who either had an idea for a business or had just started their business but didn't know how to take it to the next level.

Upower Founder, Sirle Adamson runs a non-for-profit organisation specialising in training and empowering females to start their own small businesses, as well as assisting women transition back into the workforce and said the workshop would be of value to anyone who was having issues fine-tuning their market.

"The biggest thing small businesses don't understand is how to market their business for their particular customer segment,” Ms Adamson said.

"Small businesses don't have a lot of money and are wasting money in the wrong areas and I will walk them through some simple strategies that will maximise their marketing budget.

"This is what I see small businesses struggle with the most and I am very passionate about this local area, so I want to grow a community of dreamers and doers.”

Management Consultant and Little Tokyo Two Springfield Operations Manager, Samir Bhana, will lend his knowledge of business management and operations to the workshop and said he put his hand up because he too wants to give back to the community.

"I am doing this because it feels like a nice way to get involved with the community itself and there's no financial gain out of it, we just want to help local businesses,” Mr Bhana said.

"The main purpose is to help businesses get off the ground as a lot of people come to us with an idea yet they're not sure about what the next steps are.

"We believe in the community and we feel it's our duty to help out where we can, so we're not there to sell anyone anything, it's purely an educational workshop.”

Troy's Bookkeeping Owner, Troy Schoenfisch specialises in start-ups, small businesses and network marketing businesses and will talk about everything to do with managing the financial side of a small business.

"The reason I started my business was to provide affordable services and accessibility to support people who are just starting out and this workshop an extension of that,” Mr Schoenfisch.

"With Samir and Sirle the workshops are a more relaxed, more informal way to share information with people.

"Some of the stuff we do is complicated, but what we do is explain those concepts in a way that people can understand and which they can implement straight away and not be stressed by it.”

The Springfield Start-Up and Small Business Success Workshop is on Saturday, April 22 from 9am-12:30pm.

Visit the Little Tokyo Two Springfield Facebook page for more information.