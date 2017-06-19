23°
News

Springfield small business travelling well

Myjanne Jensen
| 19th Jun 2017 1:48 PM
Springfield Lakes' Viva Travel Club owner Mandi Wilson is a recent recipient of the Queensland Government's small business grant scheme.
Springfield Lakes' Viva Travel Club owner Mandi Wilson is a recent recipient of the Queensland Government's small business grant scheme.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER 38 years in the industry, Springfield Lakes small business owner Mandi Wilson knows a thing or two about travel, but learning to be her own boss was another matter.

The Viva Travel Club owner started her own agency after being made redundant a few years ago and is already taking steps to expand her reach throughout the region.

As one of three recent Queensland Government Small Business Entrepreneur Grants Ipswich recipients, Ms Wilson will use the funds to free-up time to focus on becoming a better manager.

"After so many years in the travel industry it just seemed like the logical step to start my own business and from the travel perspective it was easy, but learning to manage the business side of things has been a challenge," Ms Wilson said.

"I need a solid plan to create sustainable brand awareness and digital marketing engagement and I'm now able to do this because of the Small Business Entrepreneur Grant."

The Palaszczuk Government announced last week its first round of recipients for the new Small Business Entrepreneur Grants Program and Small Business Minister Leeanne Enoch said 148 businesses would share in more than $559,000 in matched grant funding.

The Palaszczuk Government has made these grants available to newly started small businesses to enable them to access professional advice and support in the critical early stages of establishing a business Ms Enoch said.

The grants provide up to $5000 in matched funding to eligible businesses to engage a business consultant, advisor or coach.

Ms Enoch said the Small Business Entrepreneur Grants Program was also about encouraging entrepreneurship and increasing business capability and skills.

"With good skills comes business confidence which leads to sustainability, meaning more small businesses can survive, grow and employ more Queenslanders," she said.

"Starting a business not only takes courage but also solid planning.

"Getting professional advice to help you prepare a business plan is the best way to make sure your business can meet its goals, sales targets and operational milestones."

Eligible businesses must have registered a business name in the last four years and have fewer than 20 employees.

For more information on the next round of grants visit www.business.qld.gov.au.

Topics:  ipswich palaszcsuk government queensland government small business entrepreneur grants small business minister leeanne enoch springfield lakes

PHOTOS: All the social pics from the Ipswich Cup

PHOTOS: All the social pics from the Ipswich Cup

Punters enjoying Ipswich's social event of the year!

  • News

  • 19th Jun 2017 2:00 PM

Ipswich dog owner dubs council price hike a 'revenue grab'

COSTLY KEEP: Keith Pearson, pictured with Bella and Blaze, is upset his dog registration fees have increased.

AN IPSWICH dog owner is fuming over council's registration increase

Business owner: 'My shop is absolutely covered in ash'

Fire crews were called to Battery World Ipswich on Sunday night.

UPDATE: Ipswich business owner comments on fire crew call out

DRUG DRIVER: Festival goer nabbed with dope, MDMA in system

IN COURT: Police caught a man driving with MDMA and cannabis in his system.

Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers

Local Partners

It's a sporting life in Ipswich

No game was off limits for our athletic forebears

Show line-up will be cracking good

Dog Jumping is a crowd favourite at the Lowood Show.

Get ready to be seriously entertained

Five things to do this weekend

The Channel 7 Ipswich Cup won by Maurus. Trained by David Vandyke and ridden by Damian Browne.

What's on in Ipswich

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Ipswich Cup: Your guide to the after-parties

BIG DAY: The infield entertainment at the Ipswich Cup will go all day.

Beach party theme for Racehorse Hotel after-party

Alan Jones: Even with no pulse, still wants Abbott back

ALAN Jones was told he was “at the exit door” when doctors failed to find a pulse after the broadcaster was rushed to hospital last week.

Mad Max: Fury Road star reveals on-set feud

BLOW IT UP: Tom Hardy (Mad Max) strides over a Mercedes in an explosive scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn’t get along on the set of Mad Max

Alyssa Milano ‘millions in debt’

Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Charmed star accuses her ex-business manager of financial disaster.

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

Singers Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A minor issue has kept the twins in hospital, TMZ claims

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

'Breastfeeding in public illegal' says TV Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummies Maria DiGeronimo, Lorinska Merrington, Jane Scandizzo and Rachel Watts.

“Breastfeeding in public is illegal. You just don’t do it.”

'King' Judah safe from The Voice's double elimination

Judah Kelly performs a Sam Smith hit on The Voice.

Laidley singer nails Sam Smith ballad in his best performance yet.

Country Living

304 Haigslea-Malabar, Haigslea 4306

House 3 1 2 Auction On Site...

If you are looking for that move to country living and you are wanting to wake up each morning and enjoy views of distant mountains and rolling grassy hills then...

DOWNSIZE ON THE CARDS

3 Corumbene Close, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 3 2 $569,000

After 20 years in this home, a move from the area is now on the cards & as such, a wonderful opportunity now exists for one lucky buyer. This home has been...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME ON A MASSIVE BLOCK IN UNBEATABLE LOCATION

129 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 4 $349,000

This tastefully renovated home offers a fantastic opportunity for first home buyers, investors or the young family with two levels of living with all the hard work...

Perfect Sub-divider or Duplex Block Walking Distance to Everything!

20A Workshops Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $349,000

It’s not every day that I get to say that I have found the perfect sub-divider or duplex block – but today I can! Why you might ask? Well let me tell you. Not...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

2 Bed 1 bath2 car You can stop your search – you have finally found it! Here is a great family or investment home that is located on a huge 1067m2 block of land...

BIG VALUE FOUR BEDROOM FAMILY HOME - READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

61 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $246,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented, only three years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

SOLID INVESTMENT, IN GROWTH CORRIDOR !

14 Goldenwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

Whether you're sick of the hustle and bustle or looking for a dream investment, you can now make that dream a reality with this modern low set brick home...

BIG HOME SMALL PRICE !

34 Brittany Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 5 2 2 $429,000

This large 5 bedroom home sits on a low maintenance 450m2 block in popular Raceview. Within walking distance to the new refurbished Raceview Tavern and close to...

Workers return to Bundamba Fire Station site

BACK TO WORK: A new contractor has been appointed on the Bundamba Fire Station project and construction has restarted.

QFES has revealed what is happening with the project

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!