Springfield small business budget event

SPRINGFIELD small businesses will have the opportunity to ask what the new State budget will mean for them at a special business event next week.

As part of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce's Lunch with Minister for Small Business Leanne Enoch MP function, small businesses from around the region are invited to attend and ask any questions they may have regarding the latest State budget.

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce President, Neil Coupland said the informal lunch would be a great opportunity to hear directly from the Minister herself who he hoped would share her insights into the role of small business in Queensland, the opportunities and challenges in the year ahead.

"This event for us is all about connecting people and connecting the business community with the Government,” Mr Coupland said.

"I hope the Minister will come out and sell the budget by telling people about some of the different things that are now available to them.

New logo for the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce

"The Government always announces that there are so many millions of dollars going to this or that, but what people want to know is who's eligible for that money and how do you get access to it, so I hope she will shed some light on some of those questions.

"I think the biggest thing that no Government is willing to address is the red tape that is involved in small business ownership and they need to cut it out in order to make life easier to do business.

"We just seem to have so many rules and regulations and different licences and doing all this makes life very difficult and creates a lot extra administration burden on many small businesses.”

The lunch will be held at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club on Wednesday June 28 at 12pm. Tickets cost $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

For more information visit the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce website.