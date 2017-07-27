Springfield siblings space trip of a lifetime

Springfield students Ryan and Eryn Leach with sponsors Kym Wickstein (centre), and Tony Kuskie (right) of BOQ and teacher Narelle Crowley.

IT'S almost everyone's childhood wish to become an astronaut and now two Springfield students are one step closer to that dream.

Springfield Central State High School siblings Eryn and Ryan Leach will join 20 of their peers in a trip of a lifetime to the US where they will attend the Advanced Space Camp at NASA.

The pair have been campaigning hard to raise funds and yesterday were presented with a cheque of $3500 from the Bank of Queensland.

"We first heard about this about two years ago and our parents agreed it would be a trip of a lifetime and felt that we had to go for it,” Ryan said.

The inaugural trip will allow 22 students and three teachers to venture to the US for 11 days in September.

Springfield Central State High trip organiser Narelle Crowley said the trip had always been something she wanted to do and was just as excited about the voyage as her students.

"They'll spend six days at space camp where they'll be little astronauts with kids from all over the world, before heading to Kennedy Space Centre where they'll have the NASA tour and have lunch with an astronaut, so it's going to be amazing.”

BOQ Springfield owner Kym Wickstein said he was happy to support the students.

"I know Ryan wants to be a pilot and to work at the NASA space camp one day, so I think kids should dare to dream and it's great to be able to support them and to see dreams can come true,” he said.

The students will leave on September 15. To follow their journey visit the Springfield Central State High School Facebook page.