Springfield shoppers lust for hot cross buns

SPRINGFIELD sweet-tooths have been out in force, with a local supermarket ranking among the top stores in Queensland for hot cross bun sales.

Coles at Orion Springfield Central has since January sold more than six tonnes of the Easter treats, which are baked using 100% Aussie fruit, flour and butter.

Across the south-west region, 21 tonnes of hot cross buns are expected to hop off the shelves in the next two weeks alone from Coles stores including Springfield, Jimboomba, Park Ridge and Waterford.

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles was excited to introduce a new bun range this year, the Coles Finest Brioche Hot Cross Buns.

"We know our customers love our hot cross buns and we have a bun for every taste,” he said.

"We've got traditional hot cross buns to chocolate, fruit-free, apple and cinnamon, gluten-free and now our latest brioche bun which is a luxurious twist on a classic with a citrus note.”

Coles Orion Springfield Central bakery manager Nicole Vout said her favourite hot cross bun was the chocolate, but had a few ideas about another new range to offer customers.

"I would bake a Nutella hot cross bun because it's my favourite spread and it makes everything taste better,” she said.