Springfield school's world-first achievement

Myjanne Jensen
| 4th Jul 2017 3:09 PM

ONE Springfield school is pioneering in the space of virtual technology and is the only school in the world with a fully integrated online virtual school experience.

The Springfield Anglican College recently launched its online virtual tour which showcases both its primary and senior schools, providing a never before seen 360 view of each campus.

The interactive technology is the first of its kind and You Tour director, Daniel Bunker said the company was now in top demand in schools across Australia wanting the same product.

"The school is basically pioneering in this space because it was a big process but they were willing to take the risk and made a really innovative decision, so I think that highlights Springfield as an innovation centre," Mr Bunker said.

A clip from The Springfield Anglican College's new 360 virtual tour.
"It also highlights the school's innovative approach to learning because it's a unique, interactive experience never done before and it gives parents the ability to view the school and provides an in-depth experience.

"We think it's a really cool way to showcase schools as we hear they have been struggling to showcase their facilities and this way parents get to interact with rich media content and it gives schools a chance to work with analytics to track how parents are interacting."

The filming consisted of just one drone and a 360 camera which flew throughout both campuses and followed senior students mountain biking, as well as students building robots in the primary school's technology maker space.

TSAC marketing manager Remy Bamford said the school was very proud of what they had achieved and hoped it would engage more potential parents into the future.

"The amount of work was phenomenal but the end result was worth it," Ms Bamford said.

"This is taking the 360 virtual to another level because a lot of places just do the general 360 video but this thing is this whole integrated experience where you cannot miss a thing and the quality of it is just out of this world."

"It allows people to be able to look at the school in a really unique way and to understand if they don't want to come in just yet, so it provides that next level experience.

"With the kids in the videos it shows the school's character and all the different aspects that we have on offer here, so it's a lot of fun to use and explore."

To check out the full tour visit the TSAC website.

Topics:  springfield tsac virtual tour world first you tour

