Springfield Rise impresses judges and new family

Jaswinder Sharanjeet and Ruhika Somal at the front of their new home at Springfield Rise.

LENDLEASE'S Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain has received a five star, Green Star rating representing Australian Excellence in sustainable precincts from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA).

Springfield Rise, which recently sold its 1600th lot was assessed for its sustainability performance across five impact categories - Governance, Liveability, Economic Prosperity, Environment and Innovation.

New resident Jaswinder Somal said it was the open spaces that helped him make the decision to move from Nundah.

The Somal family moved into their brand new four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bedroom Clarendon home in September last year.

Mr Somal said his wife Sharanjeet and daughter Ruhika, 5, were loving their new lifestyle.

They also had friends in the area and found Springfield Rise was more affordable than Brisbane's north-side.

Mr Somal, who commutes to Brisbane City by train for work, said it was the mixed community and amenities like the Orion Lagoon that really caught his eye.

Their 465sqm block is only 200m from a park and will be close to sporting fields when the development is complete.

Jaswinder, Sharanjeet and Ruhika Somal in their new Springfield Rise home.

Some of the high scoring sustainable initiatives the judges liked included dedicating land for community facilities, maintaining and improving the ecological value of the surrounding conservation area and safety around construction sites.

One of the projects was a combined school's art project based on the theme around safety on construction sites where studetns from four schools design and painted 16 individual art works which were printed onto banner mesh panels.

Another was constructing and developing city wide sporting facilities including four AFL fields and cricket ovals, 12 netball courts, eight sports courts for tennis and other facilities.

Springfield Rise also scored points for eliminating weeds, installing fauna corssings, maintaining linear open space lines through the development, installing fauna nesting boxes and monitoring and reporting on conservation areas.

They have also created trail heads and maintained tracks for the conservation area.

Managing Director of Lendlease's Communities business, Matthew Wallace said he was incredibly proud of the benchmark it was setting for communities of the future.

"The vision for Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain is to create a community where residents have access to great facilities right on their doorstep.

"As a result, Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain will be a connected, village-like atmosphere that supports social interaction, sport and recreation, retail, education and business.

"Our success lies in the enjoyment experienced by residents, visitors and workers in the communities we create and the ability to establish a community that is environmentally, economically and socially sustainable for generations to come.”

Springfield Rise's first sales centre and display village will open July 2018, with a position already advertised for a sales consultant for the site and will be the largest in south-east Queensland with 56 homes on display.

CEO of GBCA Romilly Madew said Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain's 5 Star Green Star Communities certification added to Lendlease's significant portfolio of excellence in sustainability performance.

"Their innovative approach to engaging the community on the important issue of safety around construction sites is to be particularly commended,” she said.

"The idea of partnering with local school students to produce artwork that reinforces the safety message and affixing it to construction fencing is a terrific example of fresh thinking that can deliver highly effective results.

"Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain shows how a commitment to sustainability strengthens communities and enhances environmental outcomes.”

Springfield Rise which sits between Springfield Central and White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Reserve is a 415ha site which will deliver about 4000 homes.

It includes more than 50ha of open space including 15 neighbourhood parks and bushland reserves.

Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain neighbours the region's largest sporting fields.

Currently under construction are about 400 lots ranging in size from 250sqm to 892sqm with land priced from $167,000 for a 275sqm block.