Springfield restaurant wins national award

Myjanne Jensen
| 23rd Jun 2017 10:30 AM
Soul Origin Springfield has won the Best Sustainability Initiative award in the QSR Media Detpak Awards 2017 for their commitment to social and environmental sustainability.

SUSTAINABLE living is one of the big topics of our time and one Springfield restaurant has been recognised for its commitment to the cause.

Springfield's Soul Origin recently took out the Best Sustainability Initiative award in the QSR Media Detpak Awards 2017 for its commitment to social and environmental sustainability.

The restaurant made a commitment to environmental sustainability by introducing bamboo salad containers with 100% biodegradable lids, reducing CO2 emissions and offering vegetarian options to encourage Australians to consume less meat.

General Manager of Soul Origin, Chris Mavris, said the company was honoured to be awarded the Best Sustainability Initiative award, which was presented to a fast food or fast casual restaurant who thinks beyond profits.

"Soul Origin has reduced landfill by 1,000,000m2 over a one-year period by changing our salad containers from plastic to bamboo,” Mr Mavris said.

"We buy Australian wherever possible and believe in supporting local farmers which ultimately means we are sourcing the freshest and best quality ingredients available.

"Soul Origin is more than a QSR Brand, we embrace our responsibility for the planet and we strive for the best sustainable practices possible.”

Over the past 12 months, Soul Origin Springfield has rolled out several key changes in their quest to support the community, including its support of the Starlight Children's Foundation where it has raised over $40,000 and donated an additional $10,000 in product to the charity.

"Social responsibility is at the core of Soul Origin. We are a family operated business which values taking care of one another, in and outside of our organisation,” Mr Mavris said.

"The funds we have raised for the Starlight Children's Foundation have contributed to helping over 1,025 sick kids receive in-hospital access to the Starlight Caption Program.

"We love what the Starlight Foundation is doing for families, brightening the lives of children and sharing our philosophy of making a difference through positivity and good experiences.”

Soul Origin is an Australian-owned franchise with more than 71 stores Australia-wide.

Topics:  qsr media detpak awards soul origin springfield starlight children's foundation sustainable living

