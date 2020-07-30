Springfield restaurant to remain closed after positive case

THE Springfield restaurant which was already struggling through a "difficult year" won't open again for another two weeks after a confirmed COVID-19 case visited the eatery.

Peak Thai restaurant in Orion shopping centre closed yesterday after one of the two teenagers who tested positive after returning from a trip to Melbourne ate there on Sunday night.

Queensland Health is undertaking contact tracing and anyone who was at the restaurant between 6.30pm and 9.30pm on Sunday is urged to immediately self-quarantine and contact 13 HEALTH.

At the time of the visit to Orion, the centre's malls and other retailers were largely closed.

A pop-up testing clinic has been established in the car park of the busy shopping centre today and will run until Sunday.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Peak Thai said it will remain closed until August 9 when all its staff working that night have completed 14 days of self-isolation and are medically cleared.

"We believe it is the right choice for the safety of our patrons and community," the statement read.

"We had the choice to stay open with a skeleton crew unfortunately our head chef, senior chef and floor manager are all under mandatory isolation leaving the restaurant with only inexperience(d) cooks and trainee staffs.

"In order to keep the standard of service and quality of food we decided it is best to remain closed.

"Having the safety of our community in mind we have also instructed for all the staff to be tested and isolate just to be safe.

"It has been a traumatic event added to what is already a difficult year for Peak Thai and everyone involved I hope and pray you stay with us and support local businesses like us who are trying to do the right things."