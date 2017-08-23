Springfield push paid off for Antoniolli

SPRINGFIELD and surrounding suburbs was a key battleground in Cr Andrew Antoniolli's win in the mayoral by-election.

Cr Antoniolli picked up more than 32% of the vote at three key Springfield area booths where his pitch to young families resonated.

"We understood the demographic of a large population east of Bundamba Creek and we realised those people had a penchant for using social media as their information source," he said.

"The most important thing we put there, to be honest, was my face.

"I had somebody come up to me in Robelle Domain and say 'oh, you're the 'other guy'.

"It was quite telling because he basically said 'now I have a choice' so he started to talk to me about what I was going to do.

Cr Antoniolli inundated the area with election signs and hit the pavement.

"I went out to shopping centres and railway stations and that was quite gruelling at the stations, particularly early on cold mornings," he said.

"We targeted some big park and ride stations and I picked that up from state MPs who do that style of grass roots canvassing.

"I thought that was the best way for me to get known to the people of Springfield.

"The day before the election I personally gave out something like 400 to 500 brochures at Springfield Central train station.

"If 400 of those people speak to two people you hope that it can become 1200 votes.

"That personal touch was probably the big difference."

Cr Antoniolli said said he mixed a social media platform with a grass roots campaign, which proved crucial in the east.

"I have always thought Ipswich was all about the two sides of Bundamba Creek," he said.

"I always thought that this side of the creek would hold true.

"I know that I have name recognition this side of the creek, and I knew Cr Tully had name recognition on the other side.

"So we put a lot of energy into that area."