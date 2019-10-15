Springfield police warn of annoying new theft trend

Acting Senior Sergeant Ben MacKenzie said thefts are often reported to police as occurring in large car parks.

SPRINGFIELD Police are experiencing an increase in reports of stolen or lost number plates from cars in the area.

"The Springfield Police Station has a limited supply of packets of screws available during business hours, or alternatively local hardware and automotive suppliers stock packets of anti-theft screws and bolts,” he said.

"Police strongly encourage vehicle owners who park their vehicles for longer periods of time in public car parks to consider this security strategy.

"Remember, no matter where you are, lock your car.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.