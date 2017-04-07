26°
News

Springfield parking and congestion at breaking point.

Myjanne Jensen
| 7th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
Cars parked outside of designated spaces at Springfield Central Railway Station.
Cars parked outside of designated spaces at Springfield Central Railway Station. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Springfield traffic and congestion is at breaking point, with residents calling for urgent change to problem areas.

The lack of parking spaces at Springfield Central Railway Station and the Centenary and Logan Motorway interchange are two of the most problematic issues for Springfield on a normal working day.

Augustine Heights resident Kristy Schofield said the car park situation at Springfield Central Railway Station was terrible and she needed to arrive well in advance to ensure she could find a spot.

"I'm originally from Sydney where the stations have two, three or four level car parks so this situation is not good," Ms Schofield said.

"I commute to work from here every day and need to be here by seven so that I can be sure to get a park and be on the train by 7:30am.

"Sometimes people have to park in the middle of the road in between the pedestrian crossing because there's nowhere to park and I've heard sometimes the police come down and leave warnings for people.

"That's just stupid because it's not our fault that there isn't anywhere to park."

Greenbank resident, Daniel Saul, who also commutes to work everyday from Springfield Central Railway Station said he was very frustrated over the lack of parking and lack of infrastructure in place to keep up with development.

"It's absolute rubbish, they're doing all this new development and advertising easy access to public transport, but that's just not true because there's nowhere for people to park," Mr Saul said.

"I live in Greenbank and my wife has an appointment today in the city for our kids, but she can't come here at 10am because there won't be anywhere for her to park.

"She has to drive to my parent's place in Wynnum and jump on the train from there, it's just stupid."

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce president Neil Coupland said the parking and congestion problems were issues of concern for all Springfield residents and hoped it would be something lobbied for at the next state election.

"Obviously it's having an impact on everybody, I don't know anyone who doesn't think it's a problem," Mr Coupland said.

"What they have not considered for the rail station is that people from Greenbank and other ancillary suburbs used to go to other southside stations like Sunnybank, but now they're coming across to Springfield, which is putting pressure on what we have available.

"Infrastructure is what sets you apart from other suburbs, so the original plan was to build 100 car parks and the Chamber lobbied to get that up to 400 which was great at the time, but the problem is 400 today is not enough.

"At the end of the day, if they're going to build 10,000 apartments right next to the railway station, you'll need a phenomenal amount of parking, so building a hundred more car spaces is just a band-aid solution.

"Let's get it to where it needs to be now and make provisions for what is to come."

What some are deeming a "carpark" - the strip of road where the Centenary Motorway meets the Logan Motorway - is most mornings at a complete standstill, with commuters sometimes waiting for up to an hour to get through the interchange.

Mr Coupland agreed the road was a massive issue and said it also posed as a potential safety risk for people needing to get through fast.

"It's great to have a road that half of the day is an adequate one, but every morning it's about a three-hour bottleneck.

"It's massive inconvenience for everyone and I don't know what they'd do if they needed to get an ambulance through that was trying to get to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, I've got no idea.

"It's definitely a safety issue in that respect so the government needs to fix it."

Division 1 Councillor, David Morrison said he understood people's frustrations, but conceded the solution was not necessarily an easy one.

"These are two vital issues for the community and certainly something that needs to be high on the list for the Government.

"People are very frustrated because there used to be a bottleneck from the Springfield parkway, but since the duplication of lanes on the Centenary Motorway, the bottle-neck has just been transferred further down the road.

"Some people in the community believe they have a simple solution to the area, but whether or not these would conform to all the standards of a motorway, I'm not sure.

"With regards to the multi-story carpark my thoughts are that part of the solution is for the State Government to come up with a job generating project where they extend the railway to Redbank Plains.

"The corridor is already there, there are no resumptions required, so the ultimate plan would be to build from Redbank Plains to Ripley and out through to Ipswich.

"The population at Redbank Plains and surrounds are crying out for it so I think it would ease the parking and traffic for a little while, but there still has to be some form of solution."

To have your say on the issue visit Springfield Daily Record or visit the Springfield Daily Record Facebook page.

Topics:  centenary motorway councillor david morrison neil coupland springfield springfield central train station

LIVE BAITING: Mass rally calls for end to greyhound racing

LIVE BAITING: Mass rally calls for end to greyhound racing

Two years after the scandal was exposed nothing has changed, animal welfare group claims

Rapid fix on ruined roadway: How they did it in 48 hrs

TRICKY JIGSAW: Flooding ripped up Karrabin-Rosewood Rd at Campbell's Gully.

Two roads in particular were near destroyed

Teen guilty of giving child brother cannabis 'once a week'

Cannabis.

Man 'contributed to the corruption' of his 16-year-old brother

Lismore's flood rubbish destined for Sunshine State

Council staff are expecting to collect a huge 15,000 tonnes of rubbish from the extreme weather event. This is only one pile from the ongoing cleanup.

Flood waste freighted over border as tip reaches breaking point

Local Partners

VIDEO: Bilbies triple Easter treat for Ipswich

Three joeys emerge from Mum's pouch at Ipswich Nature Centre's Bilby Burrow

Riders ready to enjoy popular scenic trek

Ipswich 100 bike ride participants cool off at USQ campus during a previous event.

Annual Ipswich 100 just days away

Wizards, witches and mystical creatures to light streets

BONANZA: Ipswich Festival parade.

Huge event program for Ipswich Festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

She's one of Hollywood's most bankable stars but Kirsten Dunst is completely over one part of her job ... sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

Toowoomba's Globe of Death stunt riders head to coast

STUNT RIDERS: Justin Ryan (left) and Sam Fennel are the feature act for the Australian Street Entertainment Championships.

Daring stunt riders risk their lives all the time

THE RENOVATOR

49 Blackall Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This very modest early 1920's mining cottage is ready to be transformed into something special. Located on a flat tree lined 600m2 block and is within walking...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

Brassall Brick - Superb Investment

4 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after suburb of Brassall is this lowset brick home with three large bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The home has an air conditioned...

Easy Living - Peaceful &amp; Quiet

2A Clare Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $327,000

Located on the high side of the road, this lowset brick home is in a peaceful and quiet setting. The home boasts large living areas, wide hallway and 3 bedrooms...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

&#39;THREE YEARS NEW AND NOTHING TO DO!&#39;

38 Diamantina Boulevarde, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This stunning four built-in bedroom family home is the complete package for both home owners and investors. Not only is it just three years old but it offers you...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

STYLISH FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 939SQM BLOCK + SHED

59 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $415,000

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE FABULOUS UNDER ROOF ALFRESCO AREA WITH PRIVATE PICTURESQUE REAR YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL...

759SQM Zoned Medium Density WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $295,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential this solid Chamferboard home presents as an...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $329,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

U-TURN HELL: Traffic woes at Brassall Hungry Jack's

PUSH OFF: Terry Crossley is angry with the lack of traffic-turning options for customers at the new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Brassall as drivers are constantly using his drive-way to turn around or are performing illegal U-turns in his street.

"I had four cars pull in within 15 minutes at 4am this morning."

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!