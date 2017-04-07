Springfield parking and congestion at breaking point.

Springfield traffic and congestion is at breaking point, with residents calling for urgent change to problem areas.

The lack of parking spaces at Springfield Central Railway Station and the Centenary and Logan Motorway interchange are two of the most problematic issues for Springfield on a normal working day.

Augustine Heights resident Kristy Schofield said the car park situation at Springfield Central Railway Station was terrible and she needed to arrive well in advance to ensure she could find a spot.

"I'm originally from Sydney where the stations have two, three or four level car parks so this situation is not good," Ms Schofield said.

"I commute to work from here every day and need to be here by seven so that I can be sure to get a park and be on the train by 7:30am.

"Sometimes people have to park in the middle of the road in between the pedestrian crossing because there's nowhere to park and I've heard sometimes the police come down and leave warnings for people.

"That's just stupid because it's not our fault that there isn't anywhere to park."

Greenbank resident, Daniel Saul, who also commutes to work everyday from Springfield Central Railway Station said he was very frustrated over the lack of parking and lack of infrastructure in place to keep up with development.

"It's absolute rubbish, they're doing all this new development and advertising easy access to public transport, but that's just not true because there's nowhere for people to park," Mr Saul said.

"I live in Greenbank and my wife has an appointment today in the city for our kids, but she can't come here at 10am because there won't be anywhere for her to park.

"She has to drive to my parent's place in Wynnum and jump on the train from there, it's just stupid."

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce president Neil Coupland said the parking and congestion problems were issues of concern for all Springfield residents and hoped it would be something lobbied for at the next state election.

"Obviously it's having an impact on everybody, I don't know anyone who doesn't think it's a problem," Mr Coupland said.

"What they have not considered for the rail station is that people from Greenbank and other ancillary suburbs used to go to other southside stations like Sunnybank, but now they're coming across to Springfield, which is putting pressure on what we have available.

"Infrastructure is what sets you apart from other suburbs, so the original plan was to build 100 car parks and the Chamber lobbied to get that up to 400 which was great at the time, but the problem is 400 today is not enough.

"At the end of the day, if they're going to build 10,000 apartments right next to the railway station, you'll need a phenomenal amount of parking, so building a hundred more car spaces is just a band-aid solution.

"Let's get it to where it needs to be now and make provisions for what is to come."

What some are deeming a "carpark" - the strip of road where the Centenary Motorway meets the Logan Motorway - is most mornings at a complete standstill, with commuters sometimes waiting for up to an hour to get through the interchange.

Mr Coupland agreed the road was a massive issue and said it also posed as a potential safety risk for people needing to get through fast.

"It's great to have a road that half of the day is an adequate one, but every morning it's about a three-hour bottleneck.

"It's massive inconvenience for everyone and I don't know what they'd do if they needed to get an ambulance through that was trying to get to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, I've got no idea.

"It's definitely a safety issue in that respect so the government needs to fix it."

Division 1 Councillor, David Morrison said he understood people's frustrations, but conceded the solution was not necessarily an easy one.

"These are two vital issues for the community and certainly something that needs to be high on the list for the Government.

"People are very frustrated because there used to be a bottleneck from the Springfield parkway, but since the duplication of lanes on the Centenary Motorway, the bottle-neck has just been transferred further down the road.

"Some people in the community believe they have a simple solution to the area, but whether or not these would conform to all the standards of a motorway, I'm not sure.

"With regards to the multi-story carpark my thoughts are that part of the solution is for the State Government to come up with a job generating project where they extend the railway to Redbank Plains.

"The corridor is already there, there are no resumptions required, so the ultimate plan would be to build from Redbank Plains to Ripley and out through to Ipswich.

"The population at Redbank Plains and surrounds are crying out for it so I think it would ease the parking and traffic for a little while, but there still has to be some form of solution."

To have your say on the issue visit Springfield Daily Record or visit the Springfield Daily Record Facebook page.