Springfield Panther secures Titans' deal

UNLIMITED POTENTIAL: Ipswich State High year 10 students Josiah Pahulu, Thomas Luhrman and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki have signed with NRL clubs. Rob Williams

IPSWICH State High backrower Josiah Pahulu will train with the Gold Coast Titans over the next two years.

The Springfield Panther has been at ISHS since year 8 and also represented Met West and Queensland under-15s with distinction.

Echoing the thoughts of his teammates, he said it was a privilege to be granted the incredible opportunity but he knows he still has a lot to learn.

"I'd like to thank everyone who supported me on my journey,” he said.

"It means a lot you know representing my family and nothing makes me happier than seeing my parents happy.”

Pahulu said all the contract represented was extra motivation to continue working hard and ensure he was well-placed to sign full-time with an NRL club.

"That's all it is,” he said.

"Motivation to keep working hard, stay focused with no distractions and be at the right place at the right time.”

Pahulu said he admired the 1st XII and had his sights firmly set on a jersey next season.

He said the level of depth in the school's ranks was cause for excitement and backed the team to perform.

"In 2017, I came to ISHS and I was a bit scared but these guys made a home for me,” he said.

"I have complete trust in them. Just looking at the team, makes me want to work harder.

"To see the names coming up fills my belief in these boys.”

Pahulu said his favourite part of the ISHS Excellence Program was the gruelling fitness sessions, while its emphasis on player development was exactly what he desired.

He credited the program with teaching him the basics effectively and he said participants also formed strong bonds with their teachers.

"Nothing makes me feel better than being fit,” he said.

"The boys trust the coaches a lot.

"They treat us like a family. We give them respect and they give us respect back. They provide for us. We just need to work hard and be patient.

"I really love these guys and hopefully I can make first grade next year.

"I really thank them for what I am today.”

The loyal Broncos' supporter said he would welcome offers from any of the 16 NRL clubs after finishing school.