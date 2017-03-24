Springfield nature group calls for new members

IF YOU care about protecting your local environment, then the Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group wants to hear from you.

Initially a group of 11 local residents who shared a passion for nature, the Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group is expanding and seeking new members to join it in its mission to keep Springfield's natural habitat alive and well long into the future.

Aimed at creating environmental awareness among the Springfield community, president and Ipswich Citizen of the Year 2017, Luise Manning, said the group hoped to eventually promote participation in environmental activities and workshops that would enhance and protect existing conservation areas, parklands and reserves.

"The group wants to have a local focus with activities that involve families but of which would also lend themselves to educating and caring for our lovely natural resources,” Mrs Manning said.

"The group has identified a clear need for a local bush and water care group in respect to preserving habitat, homes for wildlife, as well as maintaining the scenic amenities of our suburb.

"In the future we'd like to look at tree planting days to replace trees damaged due to the storms and would like to beautify our parklands.”

Membership to the Springfield Lakes Nature Care group is free, with an individual class and a family class.

For more information on how to join, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldLakesNatureCare/