Springfield mum stunned by results of phone challenge

A SPRINGFIELD mum is doing a 30-day challenge to turn off her phone when she's home - and she's already been stunned by the results.

Tisha Aggarwal posted on Facebook about the self-imposed phone ban, and encouraged others to do the same.

"Parents - if you're anything like me, you probably have an hour, two if you're lucky, to spend with your kids when you get home from work. You probably check your phone a dozen times, wasted on non-urgent emails, scrolling through social media, or re-reading the same news for the fifth time. It's all nonsense. I've personally been called out by a seven-year-old, so the jig is up," she wrote.

"I'm starting a 30-day challenge and I ask you to try it with me. Just before walking in the house, I'll be turning my phone off. Not on silent or airplane mode."

Ms Aggarwal said she was usually busy on social media from the time she got home, checking her phone, Facebook, Whatsapp, and responding to messages from friends.

But her wake up call came in a comment from her seven-year-old daughter Rishika.

"My daughter was noticing, and last week she made a complaint. She said 'mumma, you're not giving me time. Whenever I need you, you're always busy on the phone'. I felt really bad," she said.

"She said this in front of one of her teachers too. She said 'my mum's always busy with her phone'. I didn't realise, so then I thought no, I need to stop this."

After just one night with her phone off, Ms Agggarwal said she was already seeing the benefits.

"I felt so good. On the first night, she said 'mumma, I'm so glad you made this decision'," she said.

"I helped her do her homework and other activities, I made her favourite food. I've been cleaning, and I spent time with my husband."

Ms Aggarwal called her experiment the 'present challenge ', and said once she started, said it wasn't as difficult as she thought it would be.

"It is easy once you make up your mind," she said.

"I really want to do this forever."