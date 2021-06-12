Springfield mastermind’s new medical research project

FRESH off the announcement of a new 174-bed public hospital, Springfield mastermind Maha Sinnathamby has announced his vision for a medical research precinct.

Mr Sinnathamby said the proposed hub would be situated in Springfield’s ‘Health City”, a 52-hectare area that is already home to the Mater Private Hospital and will also accommodate the new public facilities.

The developer said talks were now under way to bring health services, researchers, investors and the government in on the proposed ‘Innovative Medicines Precinct’.

He said the precinct would help develop Queensland’s knowledge workers, increasing new manufacturing capability and providing local jobs.

“Health is one of our cornerstones and any upskilling of a human being is what I value most,” he said.

Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk (L) arrives to a ward with Mater Group CEO Peter Steer (C) at the Mater Private hospital in Springfield Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

“Medical research will help improve the health of all Australians, not just people living in Springfield City, by potentially developing new medicines, treatments and devices.

“We recognise the importance of creating an environment where young creative minds, and established researchers, cannot only conduct their work, but then go on and commercialise their medical products without having to move.

“For example, a company could come to us and say we need 2000 square metres to build or repurpose a building which will allow us to develop and manufacture their product – and we can do that because of the masterplanned Springfield Health City.”

Mr Sinnathamby this week welcomed the Queensland Government on its newly minted $1.84 billion flagship jobs fund designed to turbocharge the state’s medical manufacturing and development program.

The Mater Private Hospital at Springfield. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Springfield Health City Chair Emeritus Professor Rob Stable said Springfield City Group was in talks with “half a dozen” Australian companies to set up shop in the new precinct.

Prof Stable said announcements regarding new tenants could be forthcoming before the end of the year.

“It will be a setting where we have some of the world‘s best minds, working in this great space,” he said.

“These companies obviously prefer the opportunity to develop their products in a purpose-built precinct, without having to go offshore.

“It makes sense, especially with this Covid pandemic, to retain the research, the products and ultimately the jobs being created in Australia – by creating this world-class ecosystem.

“You can use grants to attract and keep researchers; however, you also need a physical space that attracts talent.

“Ultimately, what we have in Springfield truly sets us apart – the right infrastructure to combine the lifestyle with the work/research opportunities.”