30°
News

Springfield Markets popular as ever

Myjanne Jensen
| 10th Apr 2017 4:23 PM
Springfield Markets in full swing for the month of April.
Springfield Markets in full swing for the month of April. Myjanne Jensen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESIDENTS of Greater Springfield were once again treated to the best of what the community has to offer at this month's Springfield Markets.

Packed at full capacity, the monthly event proved popular as ever with people from all over the region coming to enjoy the evening.

 

Springfield Markets in full swing for the month of April.
Springfield Markets in full swing for the month of April. Myjanne Jensen

Springfield Markets Organiser, Vicki Martin said the markets were a result of a tight-knit community who love to support and promote why Springfield is the best place to call home.

"Our crew are just awesome and we've got 60 stalls tonight with around six or seven newbies, so it's very cyclic but we never have trouble booking out," Ms Martin said.

 

Springfield Lakes resident, Andrea Blackie with sons Nick, Alex and Jackson out to dinner at the Springfield Markets.
Springfield Lakes resident, Andrea Blackie with sons Nick, Alex and Jackson out to dinner at the Springfield Markets. Myjanne Jensen

"We've been running for nearly two years now and always have around 40-60 per cent of consistent vendors like our Popcorn Man who is a bit of an icon here.

"We've always got a good variety of food traders, with arts and crafts as well and always live music in the food court.

 

Greenbank resident, Chris Griffiths with son Michael and daughter Talissa were first-timers at the markets.
Greenbank resident, Chris Griffiths with son Michael and daughter Talissa were first-timers at the markets. Myjanne Jensen

"We also always try to have something for the kids like jumping castles and stuff like that and since Christmas, we have changed a bit and now have a lot more food trucks which is a bit of a revolution at the moment."

Redbank Plains resident and owner of Roam'In Pizza, Rubiar Hart, has been selling her wood fired pizzas at the markets since it's beginning and said she has enjoyed watching the market grow.

 

Regular vendor and Roam&#39;In Pizza owner, Rubiar Hart has been part of the markets from the start.
Regular vendor and Roam'In Pizza owner, Rubiar Hart has been part of the markets from the start. Myjanne Jensen

"I've been part of markets for four years where it originally started on the weekend and we'd come out in the mornings and it's now evolved into something really big and beautiful once a month on a Friday," Ms Hart said.

"It's nice because there are so many local people involved and it's a really growing area, so a lot of the community people support everything here and love to come and enjoy what's going on.

 

 

Springfield Markets in full swing for the month of April.
Springfield Markets in full swing for the month of April. Myjanne Jensen

"It's just all part of that community spirit."

The Springfield Markets are held on the first Friday of every month from 3-8pm.

Topics:  greater springfield robelle domain parklands springfield markets what's on

How milk helped Marjorie reach her 108th birthday

How milk helped Marjorie reach her 108th birthday

Ipswich's oldest resident shares her secrets to a long and healthy life

INSIDE MAFS: Simon reveals life behind-the-scenes

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan during a commitment ceremony on reality television show Married At First Sight.

It was a long process mental evaluations, criminal history checks

ROLLOVER: Road blocked after truck crash in Ipswich

No one was injured in the incident and the driver is out of the cab.

Police estimate the road will be closed for at least an hour or two

Coldest day of 2017 forecast for Ipswich tomorrow

Ipswich residents woke up to a cold, foggy morning and can expect even cooler temperatures tomorrow.

'Locals can expect to wake up to their first real taste of autumn'

Local Partners

Flood support on offer

Staff to assist with recovery advice including financial assistance.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

7 weird things about Easter that you didn't know

Delicious chocolate Easter bunny and eggs on wooden backgroundDelicious chocolate Easter bunny and eggs on wooden background

Find out how people eat their chocolate, how much we spend and more

What's on this weekend

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

IN THE GROOVE: Don't miss out on live music this week.

The latest from the city's live music scene

INSIDE MAFS: Simon reveals life behind-the-scenes

It was a very long process...the application included things like mental evaluations, criminal history checks and sexual history overviews.

Iggy's ego just got hammered

Iggy Azalea puts her back into it during the Mo Bounce video clip.

LESS than 5000 Aussies have paid for Iggy Azalea’s comeback single.

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

Natasha Exelby realises she’s back on air on ABC News 24.

Priceless moment newsreader is sprung daydreaming on live TV.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

What's on the small screen this week

Anh Do returns in season two of the TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame.

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Brush With Fame.

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $265,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

BIG 1447m2 BLOCK WITH SUBDIVISON POTENTIAL

26 Cypress Street, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $389,000

This rare size block offers a good size 3 bedroom home which sits on a massive 1447m2 piece of land. So much room for the largest of sheds or you could subdivide...

The Three P&#39;s- Price, Potential, Position

54 Downs Street, North Ipswich 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $179,000...

- The three P's apply to this perfectly positioned North Ipswich block of land - Price/Position/Potential! - Zoned CHL- Character Housing/Low Density - Town...

The Entertainer

18 Kelso Close, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $419,000

Work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Home” home situated in the very popular “Wiston...

SECLUDED ENTERTAINER ON 859M2 BLOCK

12 Tina Close, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

What a fantastic outdoor and entertainment area, if Sunday BBQ's and relaxing around the pool are your thing than this family home will suit you and your leisure...

ROOM FOR CARAVAN ON 805M2 BLOCK

23 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $429,500

This stylish 4 year old hallmark home sits on a good size 805m2 block offering rear yard access through double side gates to a 8mt x 2.6mt x 3.5mt high carport...

SELLING BELOW REPLACEMENT COST!

8 Kingfisher Court, Regency Downs 4341

House 2 1 $227,000 Neg

CONTRACT CRASHED!!! Previously tenanted at $305 p/w. This neat and tidy character home sits proudly on a generous 9,913sqm parcel of land in the tightly held...

AFFORDABLE TO LIVE IN- INVEST WITH A 11% RETURN

31/5 Judith Street, Flinders View 4305

Unit 1 1 $92,000

Great one bedroom unit in absolutely perfect location is now presented for sale. Located in a 55+ gated community, situated close to all amenities including...

BIG HOME BIG BLOCK!!

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 $479,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

POST WAR CHARMER IN IDYLLIC LOCATION

12 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION...

This character filled post war home is nestled in one of Ipswich's finest pockets. Surrounded by an abundance of renovated homes and tree lined streets this is...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

U-TURN HELL: Traffic woes at Brassall Hungry Jack's

PUSH OFF: Terry Crossley is angry with the lack of traffic-turning options for customers at the new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Brassall as drivers are constantly using his drive-way to turn around or are performing illegal U-turns in his street.

"I had four cars pull in within 15 minutes at 4am this morning."

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!