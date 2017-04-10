Springfield Markets popular as ever

Springfield Markets in full swing for the month of April.

RESIDENTS of Greater Springfield were once again treated to the best of what the community has to offer at this month's Springfield Markets.

Packed at full capacity, the monthly event proved popular as ever with people from all over the region coming to enjoy the evening.

Springfield Markets in full swing for the month of April. Myjanne Jensen

Springfield Markets Organiser, Vicki Martin said the markets were a result of a tight-knit community who love to support and promote why Springfield is the best place to call home.

"Our crew are just awesome and we've got 60 stalls tonight with around six or seven newbies, so it's very cyclic but we never have trouble booking out," Ms Martin said.

Springfield Lakes resident, Andrea Blackie with sons Nick, Alex and Jackson out to dinner at the Springfield Markets. Myjanne Jensen

"We've been running for nearly two years now and always have around 40-60 per cent of consistent vendors like our Popcorn Man who is a bit of an icon here.

"We've always got a good variety of food traders, with arts and crafts as well and always live music in the food court.

Greenbank resident, Chris Griffiths with son Michael and daughter Talissa were first-timers at the markets. Myjanne Jensen

"We also always try to have something for the kids like jumping castles and stuff like that and since Christmas, we have changed a bit and now have a lot more food trucks which is a bit of a revolution at the moment."

Redbank Plains resident and owner of Roam'In Pizza, Rubiar Hart, has been selling her wood fired pizzas at the markets since it's beginning and said she has enjoyed watching the market grow.

Regular vendor and Roam'In Pizza owner, Rubiar Hart has been part of the markets from the start. Myjanne Jensen

"I've been part of markets for four years where it originally started on the weekend and we'd come out in the mornings and it's now evolved into something really big and beautiful once a month on a Friday," Ms Hart said.

"It's nice because there are so many local people involved and it's a really growing area, so a lot of the community people support everything here and love to come and enjoy what's going on.

Springfield Markets in full swing for the month of April. Myjanne Jensen

"It's just all part of that community spirit."

The Springfield Markets are held on the first Friday of every month from 3-8pm.