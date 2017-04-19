26°
Springfield leaders talk business

Myjanne Jensen
| 19th Apr 2017 4:59 AM
Federal Member for Oxley, Milton Dick, addressing business leaders from around Springfield at the Springfield Business Leaders Talk.
Federal Member for Oxley, Milton Dick, addressing business leaders from around Springfield at the Springfield Business Leaders Talk.

SPRINGFIELD business leaders were encouraged to think about expanding their business overseas at a special business leaders talk at Brookwater yesterday.

In partnership with the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Oxley MP Milton Dick alongside Labor's Shadow Minister for Trade and Investment, Jason Clare MP spoke to Springfield's business community about the importance of trade and export opportunities for growth, particularly in Asia.

Mr Dick said the gathering of business leaders was significant for the growing region and wanted to highlight the innovative nature of Springfield businesses.

"Springfield is one of the fastest growing regions in the country and it's important we support local businesses to see that growth continue,” Mr Dick said.

"We want to ensure that local businesses are fast-tracked, so not only developing in Australia but also finding pathways to exporting overseas, in particular in the Asian region.

"I'm bringing Jason Clare to Springfield to hear first-hand the obstacles and challenges that businesses face and how government can help local business grow their business opportunities to enhance the great work they are already doing.

"There are a number of start-up companies in the Springfield area and there is basically a huge reservoir of innovation and new ideas coming through this growth corridor, so I want to showcase all of the great businesses of this region.”

Springfield small business owner, Anthony Okeke and team.
Springfield small business owner, Anthony Okeke and team.

Springfield IT solutions company Comp- Service-X Owner, Anthony Okeke, said he had never thought about the idea of tapping into the Asian market, but said if the government had measures in place to support the idea then it was something he would definitely consider.

"We usually only think about importing from Asia, not exporting,” Mr Okeke said.

"When I think of Asia and especially China, I think they already have so many of the type of services like mine that I just couldn't compete.

"We have this notion at the back of our minds that people there have access to the companies that already exist over there, so Asia was never really somewhere I had thought to do business.

"If the Government was able to offer me something like statistics or information about a need for my type of business, then I could look at it and see if it was worth my time trying to get into the market.”

Mr Clare said a lot needed to be done to help encourage business owners to do business both at home and overseas as the benefits would ultimately mean more growth and jobs for everyone at home.

"Not enough Australian businesses export, so we need to encourage more to take the great leap and become exporters because we know that companies that export are more successful, they employ more people and pay people higher salaries,” Mr Clare said.

"It's not enough to just sign a trade agreement with a country and then just expect that things will happen, the Government needs to explain what the opportunities are for different businesses and encourage businesses to think about taking on the opportunities that come with Asia getting richer and looking to buy the same sorts of things Australians buy.

"One place businesses can go to is Austrade whose job is to help Australian companies expand and to export, but the key message I got from today is that Australian businesses don't know what they need to do and part of of the Government's job is to help make Australian businesses know what they need to do if they want to become exporters.”

Australia currently has two and a half million businesses, with only 52000 of those exporters.

Topics:  brookwater golf and country club compu-service-x export and overseas trading greater springfield chamber of commerce jason clare milton dick springfield

