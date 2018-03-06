Springfield Lakes to host one-day pest fishing classic

SPRINGFIELD Lakes will host a one-day pest fishing event at Spring Lake on March 17 to create awareness of noxious fish species and their impact on local biodiversity.

The joint event supported by Ipswich City Council and Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will be strictly managed under a Biosecurity Queensland pest fishing permit through fishing event management group, 2 Bent Rods.

Spring Lake is home to many native fish species, however noxious pest fish including tilapia and carp have been introduced into the lake system and pose a threat to the native species' survival.

Ipswich City Council Health, Security and Community Safety Committee chairperson Cr Sheila Ireland said she the aim of the event was to create more awareness about pest fish in the area.

"Pest fish species pose a significant threat to native fish in local waterways and lakes so the Council is pleased to support this event at Spring Lake,” Cr Ireland said.

"Pest fishing days have been held elsewhere with great success. Valuable data is gathered to enable evidence-based solutions to be explored which will ultimately help eradicate these unwanted fish.

"The event will also help raise awareness in the wider community about the detrimental impacts of pest fish.”

2 Bent Rods spokesperson Samantha Beckmann said the event would be a good chance for locals to support a good cause.

"This will be a terrific opportunity to throw a line in and help control pest fish species,” Mrs Beckmann said.

"We'll have qualified help on hand to answer questions, identify noxious and native fish and ensure responsible pest fishing.”

Lendlease Communities General Manager for Queensland, Guy Gibson said with relevant bodies involved and appropriate controls in place, they were able to lock in a date at a time of year when the fish are still biting.

"There has been some interest from the local community who are keen to see a pest fishing day take place,” Mr Gibson said.

"Depending on the success of the event, it may be rolled out again in the future.”

Registrations are required to participate in the event with a small fee used to fund the restocking of native species in the lake post event. Prizes will also be up for grabs on the day as well as a weigh-in station and sausage sizzle.

The Spring Lake Pest Fishing Classic will be held on Saturday, March 17 from 6:45am to 1pm at Spring Lake, Springfield Lakes.

Registration and pest species education session starts at 6:45am, with the event commencing at 7am. Participants are to meet at Montello Circuit Park which will have the hub registration area, toilets, first aid, sausage sizzle and fish disposal facility.

For more information visit the Facebook event page.