Springfield Lakes' Clean Up Australia Day event had a record number of people turn out to clean up the area on Sunday.

Springfield Lakes' Clean Up Australia Day event had a record number of people turn out to clean up the area on Sunday.

A GROWING area, Springfield Lakes offers affordable real estate combined with fabulous amenities.

A suburb of Ipswich, Springfield Lakes has much to boast - from good schools, to green open spaces, a large lagoon, sporting facilities and wonderful shopping facilities courtesy of the nearby Orion Shopping Centre.

Ray White Springfield Lakes sales professional, Gagan KC, said the suburb had been established for about 10 years and was very family friendly.

"From young couples to older couples, singles and retirees, Springfield Lakes offers a wonderful lifestyle for its residents," he said.

"There's lots to do here and people can really enjoy that great Australian lifestyle.

"It's close to Brisbane, is growing and also offers a private hospital for those people who might be looking for excellent medical facilities."

A public hospital is also in close proximity.

Mr KC said Springfield Lakes offered home buyers and investors a wonderful and friendly community.

The median house price for a new dwelling is between $400,000-$500,000 and for an older house the average price is about $370,000-$400,000.

A new park development, Rovelle Domain, offers residents a wonderful outdoor facility with activities for children, a regular market, barbecues, entertainment stage and open green space

for exercising or walking the dog.

"Springfield Lakes is pretty affordable and is a great place to raise a family," Mr KC said.

At the 2016 Australian Census, the suburb recorded a population of 15,318.

SPOTLIGHT ON SPRINGFIELD LAKES

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE HOUSE UNIT $435,000 BUY $385,000 n/a RENT n/a

CAPITAL GROWTH Change in median sales price in: Past 3 months -0.6% 12 months 0.7% 3 years 5.3% 5 years 14.5% Annually (10 years) 1.1%

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES) 40 days

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD 6.7 years

GROSS RENTAL YIELD Houses 4.7% Units n/a