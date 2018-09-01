Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Springfield Lakes' Clean Up Australia Day event had a record number of people turn out to clean up the area on Sunday.
Springfield Lakes' Clean Up Australia Day event had a record number of people turn out to clean up the area on Sunday.
Property

Springfield Lakes offers a wonderful lifestyle

1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROWING area, Springfield Lakes offers affordable real estate combined with fabulous amenities.

A suburb of Ipswich, Springfield Lakes has much to boast - from good schools, to green open spaces, a large lagoon, sporting facilities and wonderful shopping facilities courtesy of the nearby Orion Shopping Centre.

Ray White Springfield Lakes sales professional, Gagan KC, said the suburb had been established for about 10 years and was very family friendly.

"From young couples to older couples, singles and retirees, Springfield Lakes offers a wonderful lifestyle for its residents," he said.

"There's lots to do here and people can really enjoy that great Australian lifestyle.

"It's close to Brisbane, is growing and also offers a private hospital for those people who might be looking for excellent medical facilities."

A public hospital is also in close proximity.

Mr KC said Springfield Lakes offered home buyers and investors a wonderful and friendly community.

The median house price for a new dwelling is between $400,000-$500,000 and for an older house the average price is about $370,000-$400,000.

A new park development, Rovelle Domain, offers residents a wonderful outdoor facility with activities for children, a regular market, barbecues, entertainment stage and open green space

for exercising or walking the dog.

"Springfield Lakes is pretty affordable and is a great place to raise a family," Mr KC said.

At the 2016 Australian Census, the suburb recorded a population of 15,318.

 

SPOTLIGHT ON SPRINGFIELD LAKES

 

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE

HOUSE

 

UNIT

$435,000

                BUY

$385,000

n/a

              RENT

n/a

 

 

CAPITAL GROWTH

Change in median sales price in:

Past 3 months

-0.6%

12 months

0.7%

3 years

5.3%

5 years

14.5%

Annually (10 years)

1.1%

 

 

 

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES)

40 days

 

 

 

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD

6.7 years

 

 

 

GROSS RENTAL YIELD

Houses

4.7%

Units

n/a

 

 

 

DEMOGRAPHICS

Population

15,318

Average weekly household income

$1929

Median age

29

ipswich property ipswich realestate ipswich suburb profiles soldonipswich springfield lakes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    NAPLAN: Ipswich's best school revealed

    premium_icon NAPLAN: Ipswich's best school revealed

    Education The best performing school in NAPLAN results in Ipswich takes learning personally

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:10 AM
    New figures reveal bad news for Ipswich's unemployed youth

    premium_icon New figures reveal bad news for Ipswich's unemployed youth

    News Labour force data reveals more of the region's youth are out of work

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:05 AM
    Plans to safeguard residents from waste operators approved

    Plans to safeguard residents from waste operators approved

    Environment Waste operators have been forced to reduce effects on the community

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:04 AM
    Paramedic student shows uni not just for schoolies

    premium_icon Paramedic student shows uni not just for schoolies

    News Open day for all ages

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners