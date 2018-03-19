Menu
OPEN WATER: Springfield Centenary Canoe Club train at Regatta Lake, Springfield Lakes.
Springfield Lakes choice of champions

Myjanne Jensen
by
19th Mar 2018 5:09 PM

SPRINGFIELD Lakes is the training location of choice for Queensland canoe polo champions.

Queensland Canoeing will send five teams to the 2018 Australian Canoe Polo Championships in Adelaide next month and will train at Spring Lake in the lead up to the competition.

2018 Queensland team manager Donald Leigh said the venue would be a great help to the development of the teams.

"This is the only full size field available to train at and my current club trains from the Ambrose Treacy College in their small 25m pool, so Spring Lake is a great location as it makes it easier to train,” Mr Leigh said.

"A full size canoe polo field requires a minimum 50m pool and Springfield Lakes is a great location as many of our members come from the western suburbs.

"This is the first time the Queensland teams have trained at this venue, although we have used this lake over the past several years for local competitions and development training camps.”

This year's Queensland canoe teams consist of an open team, a women's team, an under 21 youth team, a master's team (45+) and a junior under 16s team.

The Queensland Canoeing teams will train at Spring Lake with support from the Springfield Centenary Canoe Club on Sunday, March 25 at 1pm.

For more information or to see the teams in action, contact Donald Leigh on: 0428 060 029.

